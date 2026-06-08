Annual Financial Report

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC

ICG PLC (the “Company”)

8 June 2026

Annual Report and Accounts

The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts 2026 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 have today been sent or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on the Company's website at: https://www.icgam.com/shareholders-and-debtholders/

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.1R and 6.4.3R, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

  • Annual Report and Accounts 2026
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026
  • Proxy Form for the 2026 Annual General Meeting

The Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held at Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JW, on Wednesday, 15 July 2026 at 10:00am.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510


GlobeNewswire

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