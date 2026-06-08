Press Release

8 June 2026 - N° 13

Information regarding the redemption by SCOR SE of outstanding €282.9 million subordinated notes

SCOR SE (the “Company”) announces the redemption of €282.9 million in outstanding1 Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes issued on 7 December 2015, with an initial early redemption date of 8 June 2026 (ISIN: FR0013067196) (the “Notes”) pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes described in the prospectus dated 3 December 2015 (the “Terms and Conditions”).

The early redemption of the Notes has received the prior approval of the French Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR).

In accordance with Condition 6.9 (Cancellation) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, all Notes so redeemed will be cancelled.

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SCOR, a leading global reinsurer







As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.







The Group generated gross insurance revenue of EUR 15.4 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.







For more information, visit: www.scor.com



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Alexandre Garcia

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Thomas Fossard

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1 The redemption of the Notes follows the tender offer carried out in September 2025, which enabled the Company to redeem €317.1 million of subordinated notes from the same series of notes – see: Results of the cash tender offer on subordinated notes

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