AD Mortgage Launches Apex Prime, a New Premier Non-QM Tier for High-Credit Borrowers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Mortgage, a leading wholesale lender in the United States, today announced the launch of Apex Prime, a new premier Non-QM pricing tier designed for high-credit borrowers who demonstrate strong credit profiles, lower leverage, and stable repayment histories.

Built as an enhanced version of the company’s existing Super Prime offering, Apex Prime expands AD Mortgage’s Non-QM product suite by rewarding stronger borrower profiles with improved pricing opportunities. The program is available across multiple AD Mortgage Non-QM solutions, including Full Doc, Bank Statement, Asset Utilization, and 1099 loan programs.

The launch reflects AD Mortgage’s continued focus on creating more precise lending solutions that align pricing with borrower strength while helping broker partners deliver competitive financing options in today's market.

“Not all Non-QM borrowers present the same level of risk," said Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of AD Mortgage. "Apex Prime allows us to better align pricing with borrower quality while giving our broker partners a competitive advantage when working with high-credit borrowers.”

The program is available for eligible borrowers with FICO scores of 680 or higher who are purchasing or refinancing single-family residences and PUDs. Apex Prime is designed for borrowers with strong credit, manageable debt-to-income ratios, lower leverage, and a documented 24-month housing payment history.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced pricing for high-credit borrowers.

for high-credit borrowers. Available through Full Doc, Bank Statement, Asset Utilization, and 1099 programs

Loan amounts up to $3 million standard, with select transactions eligible up to $5 million



For broker partners, Apex Prime creates an opportunity to secure stronger pricing on clean files that may have previously qualified under Super Prime, helping deliver greater value to qualified borrowers.

As the Non-QM market continues to evolve, AD Mortgage remains focused on expanding financing solutions that provide brokers with more flexibility and borrowers with more opportunities to achieve homeownership.

For more information, please visit: www.admortgage.com.

About AD Mortgage



As a premier direct mortgage lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their AD Power Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans.



The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2025, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire Vanguard Award, PROGRESS in Lending’s Lending Luminary Award, National Mortgage Professional’s Legend of Lending Award, HousingWire Industry Titan Award. This year, the company was also featured in CBS, Bloomberg, and Inc., underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the mortgage industry.



AD Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact Information:

Andy Restrepo

AD Mortgage, LLC

(645) 240-2300

Andy.Restrepo@admortgage.com