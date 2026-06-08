Notre Dame de Namur University President Beth Martin Meets Pope Leo XIV During Vatican Audience with U.S. Catholic Higher Education Leaders

Belmont, CA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced that President Beth Martin, Ph.D., participated in a delegation of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU) that met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. The audience brought together presidents and leaders from Catholic colleges and universities across the United States to discuss the vital role of Catholic higher education in forming future generations of leaders and advancing the mission of the Church.



During the audience, Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of Catholic institutions remaining places where faith and reason work together in service to humanity. Addressing the delegation, the Holy Father encouraged university leaders to continue forming students who can respond to the challenges of the modern world with wisdom, compassion, and hope.



In his remarks to the ACCU delegation, Pope Leo XIV challenged Catholic colleges and universities to remain steadfast in their mission of intellectual and spiritual formation. He reminded educators that their work extends beyond academic preparation to shaping individuals who will serve society with integrity and compassion. The Holy Father stated:



“The Church needs your institutions to be places where faith seeks understanding, where minds and hearts are formed in truth, and where young people are prepared to build a more just and peaceful world.”

Pope Leo also reflected on how recent technological advances pose numerous challenges for the world of education.

"The prolific use of artificial intelligence," he noted, "makes it increasingly difficult to evaluate the work of students, requiring educators to adapt their methods creatively to ensure the integral human formation of those in their care, even when this entails more work for teachers. In this sense, we must be willing to invest generously in the education of future generations. It is crucial that young men and women learn to engage positively with new technologies, while at the same time," he underscored, "truly developing their God-given skills and capacities to reason, think critically and commit knowledge to memory, thus preparing them to shape responsibly the world to come."

Reflecting on the experience, President Martin said:



“Meeting Pope Leo XIV was a profound honor and a deeply moving moment for me personally and for Notre Dame de Namur University. His message affirmed the essential role Catholic higher education plays in preparing students not only for careers, but for lives of purpose, service, and leadership.” Martin added, “The Holy Father's message resonated with our mission at Notre Dame de Namur University. The Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur have always believed in the transformative power of education. Pope Leo's call to form both minds and hearts reflects the values that continue to guide our university and inspire our students to lead lives of purpose and service.”



As part of the audience, President Martin presented Pope Leo XIV with several gifts that reflected the heritage and mission of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. These included a biography of one of the modern Christian martyrs, Sister Dorothy Stang, authored by Sister Roseanne Murphy, SNDdeN, and a relic of Saint Julie Billiart, foundress of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.



“The gifts shared with the Holy Father represent the enduring witness of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur,” Martin said. “Saint Julie Billiart’s vision of education as a force for transformation and Sister Dorothy Stang’s courageous commitment to justice continue to inspire our university community today,” said Martin.



NDNU's participation in the Vatican audience comes during a historic year for the university as it celebrates the 175th anniversary of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur's educational ministry in California. The Sisters' commitment to educating underserved populations and promoting justice, peace, and care for creation, NDNU continues to advance its mission through innovative undergraduate degree completion, graduate, and professional programs serving students throughout California and beyond.



The audience with Pope Leo XIV underscores the enduring connection between Catholic higher education and the Church's mission to educate, serve, and foster human dignity. For NDNU, the occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate its heritage while reaffirming its commitment to preparing graduates who will lead with compassion, integrity, and a dedication to the common good.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu