Michelin Expands X Line Grip D Offering, Reinforcing its Position as the Proven Choice for Fleet Operations

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its launch in 2025, the Michelin X® Line Grip D commercial truck drive tire is beginning to demonstrate its ability to provide strong traction, extended mileage, and improved operational efficiency.

Today, Michelin responds to proven market demand for the revolutionary X® Line Grip D tire with the introduction of the Michelin X® Line Grip D pre-mold retread and expanded tire sizing for long-haul and regional applications across North America.





“The expansion of the Michelin X® Line Grip D lineup reflects our commitment to delivering unmatched performance across every mile of the tire’s life,” said Yahn Heurlin, Vice President of B2B Marketing, Michelin North America, Inc. “Fleets have validated the performance of the Michelin X® Line Grip D tire in real-world conditions, and now we are expanding that same trusted performance through an additional size offering and a retread solution engineered to deliver the same performance as the new tire.

These additions complement the existing Michelin X® Line Grip D lineup, creating a complete integrated tire and retread solution for fleets demanding consistent, industry-leading performance across multiple applications. At the core of the Michelin X® Line Grip D tire is the Michelin DURACORE™ casing, engineered for maximum durability and retreadability. Designed to deliver up to a million miles with up to four retreads, the casing can help fleets achieve extended tire life while reducing total cost of ownership.

The Michelin X® Line Grip D pre-mold retread is engineered with the same cutting-edge tread design and compound technology as the original tire, ensuring fleets maintain traction, wear performance, and operational efficiency throughout the casing lifecycle.

The Michelin X® Line Grip D tire is engineered with a directional chevron tread design and advanced compound, delivering:

20% more miles than the Michelin XDN2 tire1, an industry leading

The lowest rolling resistance versus leading competitors2.

Delivers better wet starting traction than the leading competitor tires, whether new or worn3.

“The Michelin X® Line Grip D retread and extended tire size are now available. For more information on the Michelin X® Line Grip D tire, please visit: www.michelin.com

(1) Based on an internal study of 3 fleets in line haul usage, measured at tire removal, 129 total tires, based on a 6/32” pull point, 295/75R22.5 Michelin X® Line Grip D tire vs. 275/80R22.5 Michelin XDN2 tire (equivalent sizes). Actual on-road results may vary.

(2) Based on internal ISO28580 rolling resistance testing using Michelin X® Line Grip D tire Bridgestone M726ELA tire and Goodyear Endurance LHD tire; all tires 295/75R22.5 LRG.

(3) Calculated based on internal wet starting test; measuring peak Mu; Michelin X® Line Grip D Bridgestone 726 ELA and Goodyear Endurance LHD tire; all tires 295/75R22.5 LRG; tested at new state and at 10/32” remaining tread.

Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

For more information:

ashley.clinkscale@michelin.com | www.michelinmedia.com