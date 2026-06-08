World Brain Tumour Day: University of Toronto Alumnus Launches 70KM for $70K Challenge After Losing 40-Year-Old Mother to Glioblastoma

On September 19, 2026, Noah Lee will embark on a 70-kilometre journey from the University of Toronto to McMaster University, with an ambitious goal of raising $70,000 for brain cancer research. Motivated by the memory of his mother, Sejin Lee, who died after her battle with glioblastoma at just 40 years old, Noah is honouring her legacy by helping advance the research needed to improve outcomes and bring hope to future generations affected by brain cancer.

TORONTO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada is proud to announce the launch of 70KM for $70K: Moving Brain Cancer Research Forward, One Kilometre at a Time.

In partnership with Noah Lee and RUNWAY, the Toronto-based running community founded by coach and ultra-relay organizer Darren Weldrick, this flagship fundraising campaign aims to raise $70,000 for life-saving brain cancer research.

On September 19, 2026, Noah will run a 70-kilometre ultramarathon from the University of Toronto to McMaster University in honour of his mother, Sejin Lee, who passed away at the age of 40 from a cancerous brain tumour called glioblastoma. Along the route, relay teams will join the effort, running portions of the distance in solidarity and support of Noah's mission.

As he prepares for this extraordinary challenge, Noah will be coached and supported by Darren Weldrick, founder of RUNWAY and RUNTOMTL. With extensive experience leading endurance events and training athletes, Weldrick will help guide Noah through every stage of his preparation and journey.

Darren Weldrick, founder of RUNWAY and RUNTOMTL, shared why supporting Noah's mission is deeply personal to him:

"More than a decade ago, one of the first people I spoke to about RUNTOMTL was my close friend, Colin Buchanan, who later lost his life to brain cancer. I had the privilege of coaching and supporting Colin through two separate brain surgeries, and his courage continues to inspire me to this day. RUNTOMTL was born out of resilience, endurance a desire for adventure, and a Little Rock and Roll. But the inspiration to make it happen came from brain cancer taking away a dear friend too early. I feel for Noah, and I want to make this journey for him more meaningful in any way I can. And I’m really just appreciative of the opportunity and privilege to do that.

In Memory of Sejin Lee

On February 21, 2020, Sejin Lee, a devoted wife and loving mother of two, passed away after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma (GBM), one of the most common and aggressive types of cancerous brain tumours. She was just 40 years old.

Like so many taken too soon by this devastating disease, Sejin was unable to experience many of life's milestones that parents cherish: watching her children graduate from university, pursue their dreams, and one day build families of their own.

Sadly, Sejin's story is not unique. Every day, approximately 27 Canadians are diagnosed with a brain tumour - 9 of those diagnoses are cancerous. Behind each statistic is a person, a family, and a future forever changed. Across Canada, thousands of families each year face the devastating reality of a brain cancer diagnosis and, inevitably, the profound loss that follows.

For her son Noah, this run is both a tribute and a mission. "I'm running this for my mom. She fought this disease for nearly four years, treating every single day we had together as a blessing. When I reflect on her superhuman love, willpower, and perseverance, running this 70-kilometre distance pales in comparison. But this run is about more than honouring her memory. It's about creating hope for future patients and families by helping to fund the research that will lead to better treatments, longer survival, and ultimately a cure. I want other families to have opportunities and outcomes that simply weren't available to mine.”

The route carries significant meaning for Noah. His mother was a University of Toronto alumna, and McMaster University was one of the first campuses she toured with him.

About Brain Tumours

Brain cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in children and young adults under the age of 40. There are more than 120 different types of brain tumours, approximately one-third of which are cancerous. Every day, 27 Canadians are diagnosed with a brain tumour, 9 of them will learn that theirs is cancerous. For patients and families, the prognosis remains devastating.

Despite its devastating impact, brain cancer research remains significantly underfunded. Between 2005 and 2019, brain cancer received just 4% of total clinical trial investment, limiting the pace of discovery and the development of new treatment options.

“Brain Cancer Canada is proud to launch 70KM for $70K alongside Noah and the RUNWAY community,” said Angela Scalisi, Chair of Brain Cancer Canada. “This inspiring campaign reflects the heart of our mission: transforming pain into purpose through action and advancing the research that brain cancer patients urgently need. We are deeply grateful to Servier for its early support and commitment to this initiative, and to every runner, donor, volunteer, and supporter who will help make this journey a success. The reality is clear: without greater investment in research, outcomes will not change. Cutting-edge science, innovative clinical trials, and bold discoveries are the only path to better treatments, longer survival, and ultimately, a cure.”

The 70KM for $70K campaign welcomes participation from individual runners, relay teams, community supporters, and corporate partners. A range of sponsorship opportunities is available, including title sponsorship, aid station sponsorship, kilometre sponsorship, and in-kind contributions. Those interested in learning more about the event or sponsorship opportunities can contact Sydney Wisener, Brain Cancer Canada Ambassador, at sydney@braincancercanada.ca.

About Brain Cancer Canada

A volunteer-driven national charity, Brain Cancer Canada ensures that every dollar raised is maximized toward critical research investments. Since 2015, it has directed over $3 million to brain cancer research, supporting 31 projects across more than a dozen institutions, research centres, and hospitals nationwide.

For more details about this and other research initiatives supported by Brain Cancer Canada, please visit www.braincancercanada.ca.

Media Contact:

angela@braincancercanada.ca

1-855-375-1381