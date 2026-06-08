JUSTJUNK Launches Eco-Friendly Junk Removal in Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTJUNK®, a leader in eco-friendly junk removal services, is proud to announce the rapid expansion and scaling of its premium services across the United States. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Mike Thorne, the company continues to strengthen its presence in key markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, and Detroit, while launching new operations in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

A JUSTJUNK team member providing eco-friendly junk removal services across Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland. The multi-state expansion brings fast, sustainable disposal solutions to residential and commercial clients in the mid-Atlantic.

This strategic expansion underscores JUSTJUNK's commitment to providing fast, convenient, and environmentally responsible junk removal solutions to both residential and commercial customers. The company's comprehensive approach ensures that all unwanted items are either recycled, donated, or disposed of responsibly, aligning with its mission to make removal easy and sustainable.

"Our expansion into Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland marks a significant milestone for JUSTJUNK," said Mike Thorne, founder and CEO of JUSTJUNK. "We are excited to bring our trusted services to these new markets, offering residents and businesses a reliable solution for their junk removal needs."

"JUSTJUNK's growth is a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction and environmental stewardship," added Thorne. "We look forward to continuing our journey of providing exceptional service and expanding our reach across the United States."

With a focus on convenience, JUSTJUNK handles all aspects of the junk removal process, from lifting and loading to disposal. This customer-centric approach has earned the company a reputation for excellence and reliability, making it a preferred choice for those seeking hassle-free junk removal.

The expansion into Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland not only enhances JUSTJUNK's operational capabilities but also reinforces its position as a leading provider of junk removal services in North America. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to its core values of efficiency, affordability, and environmental responsibility.

JUSTJUNK's ongoing success in the United States reflects its strategic vision and ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers. By expanding its footprint, the company is poised to deliver its premium services to a broader audience, ensuring that more communities can benefit from its eco-friendly solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most popular junk removal requests?

Our most common service requests include:

General junk and trash removal

Furniture removal and donation

Mattress and appliance disposal

Basement, garage, and estate cleanouts

Heavy item removals: hot tubs, sheds, pianos, and treadmills

Compassionate hoarding cleanup services

Renovation and construction debris removal

Where does JUSTJUNK offer local junk removal services in the United States?

JUSTJUNK offers professional, local junk removal services in Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, Atlanta, Dallas, and Detroit. Residential and commercial customers in these metropolitan markets can book same-day or next-day service to have unwanted items hauled away, sorted, and responsibly processed.

How does JUSTJUNK handle eco-friendly junk disposal and furniture donations?

JUSTJUNK diverts up to 60% of all collected items from landfills by sorting every truckload for donation and recycling. The company partners with local charities and recycling centers in Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, Atlanta, Dallas, and Detroit to donate reusable furniture, appliances, and electronics back to the community.

How is junk removal pricing calculated with JUSTJUNK?

JUSTJUNK uses an all-inclusive, volume-based pricing model in which customers pay only for the exact truck space their items occupy. Every service in Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, Atlanta, Dallas, and Detroit includes a free, no-obligation on-site estimate, with all labor, loading, cleanup, and disposal fees built directly into the upfront price.

JUSTJUNK offers local junk removal and furniture donation in Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, Atlanta, Dallas, and Detroit. Teams provide free on-site pricing estimates and divert up to 60% of collected items from landfills via recycling.

About JUSTJUNK

JUSTJUNK® is a trusted junk removal service that provides fast, eco-friendly, and affordable solutions for residential and commercial customers. With a focus on convenience, we handle all the lifting, loading, and disposal, ensuring that unwanted items are recycled, donated, or responsibly disposed of. From furniture to renovation debris, JUSTJUNK makes decluttering easy.

Press Inquiries

Media Relations

info [at] justjunk.com

1-888-586-5888

https://justjunk.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=m4ag4HjnA50