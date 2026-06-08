Escape the Everyday Routine: Summer Travel Experiences Worth Logging Off For

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Between busy schedules, daily responsibilities and the seemingly nonstop pace of everyday life, taking time to disconnect can feel impossible. This summer, make an effort to step away from daily distractions and reconnect with yourself, your passions and the moments that matter most.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Whether it’s a solo seaside escape, a culinary adventure with friends or a memory-making family vacation, World of Hyatt’s Global Summer Offers give members access to exclusive savings of up to 25% on stays at participating hotels and resorts across the U.S., Canada, Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Africa, making it easy to plan a perfect getaway to escape the everyday this summer.

From paddleboarding in the Bahamas to wandering through Panama’s historic streets, these curated destination recommendations offer inspiration for every kind of traveler.

Sun-Soaked Seaside Escapes

Some summer vacations are about trading packed schedules for ocean breezes and sun-soaked days by the water. For a chic coastal escape, The Georgian, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, brings timeless glamour to the shores of Santa Monica. Just steps from the ocean, this iconic art deco hotel serves as the perfect seaside retreat for biking along the boardwalk, relaxing on the beach and exploring Santa Monica’s vibrant dining scene.

Every detail of a stay at Dreams Puerto Morelos Resort & Spa is crafted to inspire relaxation, connection and discovery. The all-inclusive resort offers a vibrant escape where contemporary comfort meets timeless Caribbean charm in a tropical haven designed for couples and families alike.

Memory-Making Family Adventures

Families looking to make the most of summer together can head to Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, where every day brings a new adventure. From splashing through the resort’s waterpark and visiting the on-site wildlife sanctuary to enjoying family-friendly dining across more than 45 restaurants and lounges, there’s something for guests of all ages to enjoy together.

Along the shores of Kāʻanapali Beach in Maui, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa provides the perfect setting for families to create lasting memories together. Families can fill their days with everything from culinary experiences to sunrise yoga, snorkeling and wildlife tours. Younger guests can even channel their inner sea creature during the resort’s popular mermaid classes.



Flavor-Filled Getaways

Combining contemporary luxury with Moroccan charm, Park Hyatt Marrakech is an authentic gateway to the destination’s rich culinary heritage. Guests can immerse themselves in local culinary traditions through hands-on experiences, from mastering classic dishes alongside the hotel’s chefs to exploring a Berber village market and sharing a home-cooked lunch with a local family.

Travelers looking to immerse themselves in Panama’s vibrant culture and food scene can enjoy a stay at Hyatt Regency Panama City. Whether exploring the colorful streets of Casco Viejo or savoring authentic cuisine at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Rulfo, guests can experience the flavors and energy that define the destination.

Immersive Cultural Discovery

Just steps from Tallinn’s UNESCO-listed Old Town, Hyatt Place Tallinn places guests in the heart of the city’s rich heritage and within easy reach of landmarks such as Toompea Castle and Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, as well as cobbled medieval streets, world-class museums, independent galleries and vibrant cafés that bring centuries of history to life.

Steeped in history and tucked in the heart of Westminster, Great Scotland Yard Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, blends modern luxury with its storied past. Once home to Scottish royalty and later the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police, the hotel’s legacy of sophistication and intrigue inspires every detail and standout experience, including its hidden speakeasy-style bar, where inventive cocktails are inspired by the building’s colorful history and Michelin-starred dining.

Set along Savannah’s vibrant riverfront, Thompson Savannah offers a stylish gateway to one of the South’s most charming and culturally rich destinations. Travelers can explore centuries-old architecture in the city’s beautifully preserved Historic District and immerse themselves in the renowned arts scene before unwinding in a private cabana on the hotel’s pool deck or enjoying a cocktail at the rooftop bar.

To find more destinations to aid in the escape from everyday routines, visit Hyatt.com for a full list of participating properties and full offer details.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group’s earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.