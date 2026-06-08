Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Management Team Change

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: RA) today announced upcoming portfolio management changes at Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC (“Oaktree”), the sub-adviser responsible for managing the Fund’s securitized credit allocation.

Effective June 30, 2026, Justin Guichard will no longer serve as the Portfolio Manager for the Fund’s securitized credit allocation and will be replaced in this capacity by Aaron Greenberg. Effective immediately, Mr. Greenberg, a Managing Director at Oaktree, has been named Portfolio Manager for Oaktree’s Real Estate Debt strategy, and Co-Portfolio Manager for Oaktree’s Structured Credit business. Prior to joining Oaktree in 2018, Mr. Greenberg began his career as a CMBS trader at Morgan Stanley, and was subsequently at Deutsche Bank, where he headed the secondary trading desk. Mr. Greenberg received a B.A. in economics and psychology summa cum laude from Yale University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Mr. Greenberg has a certificate from New York University’s Schack Institute of Real Estate.

Gaal Surugeon, Chris Janus and Riley O’Neil of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, will continue to serve as Co-Portfolio Managers of the Fund and will remain jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund, including the authority to adjust the strategic allocation of assets between corporate credit, securitized credit and equity securities.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://privatewealth.brookfield.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc.

Communications & Media: Investor Relations: Rachel Wood Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Tel: (212) 613-3490 Tel: (855) 777-8001 Email: rachel.wood@brookfield.com Email: privatewealth@brookfield.com



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Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.