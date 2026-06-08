ASKO DW60 dishwasher series sets a new benchmark in capacity, hygiene, and near-silent performance

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKO sets a new benchmark in domestic kitchen technology with the DW60 dishwasher range—combining refined Scandinavian design with advanced engineering. Offering an industry-leading capacity of 17 EU place settings across four flexible basket levels, the DW60 operates at an ultra-quiet 37–38 dB(A). Recognised with the iF Design Award 2026, it features patented UV Cleanse mode™, eliminating up to 99.99999% of bacteria, fungi, and viruses—even during low-temperature energy-saving cycles.





Built for longevity, the DW60 incorporates ASKO’s 8 Steel™ construction, using high-grade stainless steel in eight critical components. Each machine is tested rigorously, underlining ASKO’s commitment to durability, reliability, and reduced environmental impact over time.





Sustainability is integrated into every function. Adaptive Green mode optimises water and energy usage based on load dirtiness, using as little as 7.5 litres per cycle. With an EU Energy Class A rating and 95% recyclable materials, the DW60 balances high performance with environmental responsibility. The Auto Dose™ system further enhances efficiency by automatically dispensing the correct detergent amount for up to 30 days.

The unique UV Cleanse mode™ elevates hygiene standards by using UV-C LED light during the final rinse, ensuring exceptional sanitisation while maintaining energy efficiency—even in eco programmes.





Designed for modern open-plan living, the DW60’s near-silent performance is complemented by the intuitive Status Light™ system and a dedicated Night Mode. Advanced BLDC motors ensure low noise, reduced energy consumption, and long-term durability.

With the world’s largest loading height—up to 63 cm in XXL models—the DW60 accommodates up to 180 items. The Flexi Racks™ system adapts to all load types, while up to 10 spray zones and stainless-steel spray arms ensure thorough, consistent cleaning. The Super Cleaning System™ eliminates the need for pre-rinsing by cleaning filters and interior surfaces before the main cycle.





The intuitive Line Concept™ interface simplifies operation, supported by multiple tailored programmes. Turbo Combi Drying™ uses sensor-driven door opening to optimise drying results efficiently.

Safety and usability are enhanced with Aqua Safe™ protection, an anti-odour ventilation system, and integrated LED lighting for full interior visibility. Through the ConnectLife app, users can remotely control and monitor their dishwasher.

The DW60 is available in three design families—Classic, Logic, and Style—offering tailored aesthetics and functionality to suit any kitchen.





About ASKO

ASKO is rooted in Scandinavian design values of simplicity, durability, and functionality. Today, it creates premium kitchen and laundry appliances that unite precision engineering with timeless design—built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

Media Kit: event.asko.com

Follow ASKO on:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2c52475-ce29-4aa7-8c87-9c56859b529d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/215fa5c8-e56d-4b86-8283-4522fd828263

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75fa05e3-0c3b-4137-8000-750d2765a28c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6eac7fa-0784-499a-8fc1-308bb7c39a3a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84efa026-61a6-4a95-b0fd-6b0264ac53f8