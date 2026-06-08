VisitMalta Celebrates Historic Delta Air Lines Inaugural Nonstop Service from New York’s JFK with Destination-inspired Gate Celebration

New York, New York, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitMalta joined Delta Air Lines at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on Sunday, June 7 to celebrate the launch of the first-ever Delta nonstop service between the United States and Malta. The destination-inspired gate celebration provided a Maltese flavor and the uniqueness of this Mediterranean archipelago to the Malta bound New York passengers.

Joining Delta officials at the gate celebration were Malta Tourism Authority’s CEO, Carlo Micallef and Chief Officer Strategic Development/Deputy CEO, Leslie Vella, both passengers on the inaugural flight. Michelle Buttigieg, Representative North America was also at the gate celebration to personally greet each passenger as they boarded the first Delta non-stop to Malta.

"This inaugural Delta flight is a landmark achievement for Malta and a defining moment in our tourism relationship with North America," said Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority. "For decades, Malta has captivated American travelers with its extraordinary blend of history, culture, gastronomy, and Mediterranean lifestyle. Today, that journey becomes significantly easier. This nonstop service removes barriers, creates new opportunities for growth, and positions Malta to welcome even more visitors from one of our most important long-haul markets." Micallef added, "But today is about more than a new flight route, it is about bringing two nations closer together, fostering cultural connections, and opening Malta's doors wider than ever before to American visitors. We are proud to celebrate this historic occasion with Delta and look forward to welcoming many more travelers now with the

nonstop service to our islands."

The new service follows a series of strategic initiatives by the Malta Tourism Authority to strengthen Malta's presence in North America, including the opening of VisitMalta’s New York office, a 3-city North America Luxury Roadshow to expand trade partnerships,

and enhanced media engagement.

"Today's inaugural flight reflects the growing demand among American travelers for authentic, high-quality curated experiences", said Michelle Buttigieg, Malta’s Tourism Authority North America. Michelle added "The response from travel advisors, tour operators, media, and consumers has been overwhelmingly positive. This nonstop connection provides American travelers with a unique opportunity to have direct access to explore one of

Europe's most diverse destinations."

With this unprecedented connectivity, Malta also launched the Island's first-ever Delta Vacations program, providing travelers an opportunity to book curated experiences in conjunction with Delta's nonstop service. The program offers customized itineraries highlighting Malta's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, luxury accommodations, MICHELIN-starred dining, vibrant festivals, crystal-clear waters, and more than 8,000 years of history.

The seasonal Delta Air Lines service will operate between JFK and Malta International Airport through October 23, 2026, offering travelers a convenient gateway to explore Malta and its sister islands, Gozo and Comino.

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