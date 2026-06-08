Sharktel Technology Introduces CELISTAR Micro Infusion Skincare Solutions Inspired by Advanced Beauty Science

Marshall, VA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharktel Technology LLC announces the growing popularity of CELISTAR skincare solutions designed to support modern skincare routines through advanced infusion technology and ingredient-focused formulations inspired by professional beauty treatments.

The company continues expanding awareness around skin hydration, anti-aging support, collagen replenishment, and skin radiance through its innovative CELISTAR product line available online at https://celistarbeauty.com/.





SHARKTEL TECHNOLOGY LLC

CELISTAR products are inspired by professional skincare concepts commonly associated with beauty clinics and medical aesthetic treatments, while adapting those ideas into an accessible at-home skincare experience. The company developed its signature Celistar Micro Infusion approach to help skincare ingredients absorb more effectively through a unique application method that differs from traditional serums and creams.

The skincare line focuses on deep hydration, visible skin smoothness, antioxidant support, and brighter-looking skin while incorporating concepts associated with microbiome skincare, exosome-inspired DNA repair technology, probiotics, peptides, and collagen support. CELISTAR products are designed to work with different layers of the skin to promote healthier-looking texture and overall appearance.





SHARKTEL TECHNOLOGY LLC

One of the standout products gaining attention is the Celistar Micro Infusion for Skin Care system. It combines skincare infusion techniques with ingredients intended to support smoother and more radiant-looking skin. The product was developed for consumers searching for alternatives to frequent salon visits while still wanting skincare routines.

The company also offers the Celistar Micro Infusion System for Face, created to support visible skin renewal through hydration-focused skincare rituals. The infusion system is designed to complement skincare routines centered around collagen, peptides, and antioxidant care.

CELISTAR’s philosophy centers on making beauty technology approachable for everyday consumers. Inspired by the growing interest in regenerative skincare concepts such as stem cells, probiotics, and skin barrier support, the company aims to create products that align with evolving skincare conversations while maintaining ease of use at home.

The brand story behind CELISTAR reflects the company’s interest in combining skincare science with self-care convenience. According to information featured on its website, the brand was created to bring professional-style skincare experiences into home environments without the inconvenience and expense often associated with repeated appointments.

CELISTAR products also emphasize skin comfort and simplicity. The infusion systems are engineered to support ingredient delivery while remaining gentle enough for consistent skincare use. The company states that product development prioritizes both functionality and user experience.

As skincare trends continue shifting toward personalized beauty routines and ingredient-focused solutions, CELISTAR products appeal to consumers interested in skincare methods that support hydration, visible firmness, antioxidant protection, and brighter skin appearance. Interest in microbiome skincare and medical aesthetics has also contributed to increased attention around infusion-based skincare systems and regenerative beauty concepts.

The company positions CELISTAR as more than a skincare product line by presenting it as a modern skincare philosophy centered on confidence, self-care, and visible skin wellness. Product materials and packaging are selected with quality and long-term usability in mind, helping support the brand’s focus on accessible luxury skincare.

Readers can learn more about CELISTAR skincare products and infusion technology by visiting https://celistarbeauty.com/.

About SHARKTEL TECHNOLOGY LLC

SHARKTEL TECHNOLOGY LLC is the company behind the CELISTAR skincare brand, offering infusion-based beauty products inspired by advanced skincare concepts and modern at-home skincare routines. The company focuses on hydration-centered skincare solutions designed to support smoother, brighter, and healthier-looking skin.

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Media Contact

SHARKTEL TECHNOLOGY LLC

7727 Leeds Manor Rd Marshall, Va. 20115

+01 3122785479

https://celistarbeauty.com/

Disclaimer:

Any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the information and details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to cure or treat any disease.

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