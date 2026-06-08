Safirstein Law LLC Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Medpace Holdings, Inc. ("Medpace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MEDP)

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIDGEWOOD, N.J., June 8, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safirstein Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders against Medpace Holdings, Inc. ("Medpace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Company: Medpace Holdings, Inc. Ticker: MEDP Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2026 Class Period: from April 22, 2025 through February 9, 2026, inclusive Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio



If you purchased Medpace stock during the class period, and would like more information:



The class action concerns whether Medpace and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 9, 2026, Medpace released fourth quarter 2025 earnings results, revealing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below Medpace's guidance. On this news, Medpace's stock price fell $84.30 per share, or 15.9%, to close at $446.05 per share on February 10, 2026.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

About Safirstein Law LLC

Safirstein Law LLC focuses its practice on shareholder rights. All of the Firm’s legal endeavors are rooted in its core mission: provide investor and consumer protection.

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Safirstein Law LLC

Peter Safirstein, Esq.

Safirstein Law LLC

45 N. Broad Street

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

1-844-921-2210