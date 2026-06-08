Syntiant Appoints Adam Spice and David Lam to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power physical AI solutions from sensors to software, today announced the appointment of Adam Spice, chief financial officer of Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), and David Lam, chief investment officer of Lam Frontier Technologies and a veteran deep technology investor, to its board of directors.

“Adam and David each bring exceptional leadership at the intersection of technology innovation and scaled execution," said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. "Adam’s experience helping build one of the world’s leading space companies, combined with David’s long track record of investing in and advising innovative semiconductor and AI companies, will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and deepen engagement with the investment community.”

As chief financial officer of Rocket Lab, Adam Spice has played a key role in the company’s growth since joining in 2018. He brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership across the aerospace and technology sectors. Prior to Rocket Lab, Spice served as CFO of MaxLinear, Inc. and held senior finance, general management, corporate development and strategy leadership roles at Broadcom. Earlier in his career, he held finance positions at Intel.

“Syntiant has built a compelling platform addressing one of the most important challenges in AI: delivering powerful intelligence within highly constrained power and compute environments," said Spice. "Its technology leadership, combined with growing demand for cloud-free connected devices, creates meaningful opportunities ahead, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

David Lam brings more than 25 years of global technology investment experience, funding transformational companies across the semiconductor ecosystem, from capital equipment and manufacturing to advanced materials, AI processors, advanced sensors, power semiconductors and AI data centers. Lam began his investment career at The Carlyle Group and later served as a general partner at Atlantic Bridge Capital for more than a decade.

"Syntiant has established itself as a pioneer in low-power physical AI, enabling devices to sense and act autonomously in real time and with greater efficiency," said Lam. "Having worked closely with Syntiant as a board observer and advisor, I've witnessed its technological progress firsthand and am excited to support the team as the company scales across global industries and continues to expand its visibility within the broader technology ecosystem."

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® delivers highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing. With more than 100 million purpose-built Neural Decision Processors and machine learning models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s full-stack physical AI platform delivers ultra-low-power, always-on intelligence that can sense, decide and act autonomously in real time. From earbuds to satellites, the company enables advanced edge AI capabilities across a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, connecting the physical and digital worlds. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X ( @Syntiantcorp ) or LinkedIn .

Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5980