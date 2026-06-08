ScoreMore Expands Collegiate Platform Through Badger Connect with New Travel Program for Wisconsin Fans

CHICAGO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoreMore, the travel platform helping athletics programs and mission-driven organizations generate new revenue through everyday travel, today announced a new partnership with Badger Connect, a unique fan engagement platform and Proud Partner of Wisconsin Athletics. Through the new dedicated hotel booking platform, fans can book hotels when they travel. A portion of the hotel fees will then be directed to support the Badgers and youth sports programs across the state of Wisconsin, all without paying anything extra.

Beginning now, through the new dedicated hotel booking platform at ScoreMoreTravel.com/c/Badger-Connect, fans have a simple way to support the teams they love through travel they are already taking, turning everyday hotel bookings into meaningful support for the Badgers and youth sports programs statewide.

The youth sports support is part of the recently launched Badger Connect Communities program led by former Wisconsin great, Brian Butch. Its aim is to connect Badger athletes with youth programs across the state of Wisconsin.

"Badger fans are among the most dedicated supporters in college athletics," said Clay Burdelik, Co-Founder of ScoreMore and a Wisconsin alum. "What makes this model unique is that it works within what fans are already doing. They’re booking hotels for games, vacations and business trips, and now those bookings can generate support for the programs they care about.”

Powered by ScoreMore’s travel platform, fans have access to top hotel brands at prices comparable to other major booking sites, while supporting the Badgers and youth sports programs through everyday travel.

"Our fans care deeply about Wisconsin Athletics and the future of sports in our communities," said Mark Wilson, Co-President of Badger Connect. "This partnership creates a simple way for that commitment to translate into real impact. Every booking helps strengthen the Badgers while also supporting youth sports programs across the state."

The Badger Connect partnership represents another milestone in ScoreMore’s rapid growth within collegiate athletics. Since launching the ScoreMore brand earlier this year, the company has quickly expanded its platform through partnerships with leading universities and athletics programs across the country, including Marshall University Athletics and University of New Hampshire Athletics, with a few dozen more launching before kickoff this fall.

ScoreMore is also rapidly expanding across the Youth Sports market to help travel teams fund their internal scholarship funds and subsidize growing registration fees. Organizations can learn more about turning fans’ everyday travel into revenue opportunities at ScoreMoreTravel.com .

About ScoreMore

ScoreMore is a travel platform created by Nonprofit Trips to support college athletics programs and other mission-driven partners. Through custom hotel booking portals, ScoreMore enables organizations to redirect a portion of travel commissions back to the teams, schools and communities their supporters care about most. For more information, visit: ScoreMoreTravel.com

About Badger Connect

Badger Connect serves as Wisconsin fans’ all-access pass to the Badgers, providing members with unique access to VIP-level experiences and delivering exclusive coverage from award-winning media personalities Jesse Temple and Mike Heller. In 2026, Badger Connect launched its Badger Connect Communities program, a statewide initiative focused on building stronger connections between Badger student-athletes and youth sports organizations throughout Wisconsin. To learn more, and become a member, visit BadgerConnect.com .

Contact:

Janice McDIll

ScoreMore PR

312.307.3134