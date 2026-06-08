Salzburg, Austria, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveVoice, a provider of cloud-based audio streaming and multilingual event technology, today released an industry report examining the growing adoption of AI live translation across conferences, summits, corporate meetings, and international events. The report highlights increasing demand for hardware-free language access solutions that enable attendees to receive real-time translated audio, captions, and subtitles through their own devices, reducing reliance on traditional interpretation equipment while expanding accessibility for global audiences. The findings also identify hybrid language delivery models, combining AI translation and human interpretation, as a growing trend among event organizers seeking greater flexibility and scalability.

Event organizers planning multilingual conferences, summits, and international gatherings now have a clear leader to turn to for AI live translation. LiveVoice, the Salzburg-based audio streaming platform, is being adopted by event teams across Europe, North America, and Asia as the preferred solution for delivering real-time translation through attendees' own smartphones. No receivers. No transmitters. No rental hardware.

The shift is fast. And it's reshaping how international events handle language access.

Why Event Organizers Are Switching to LiveVoice

LiveVoice replaces traditional simultaneous interpretation hardware with a cloud-based app that runs on any phone, tablet, or browser. Attendees scan a QR code or open a smart link, pick their language, and hear the translation through their own earbuds. The setup takes minutes. Costs drop by up to 80% compared with renting receivers and FM transmitters for a single event.

That math alone explains the momentum. But there's more behind it.

How LiveVoice Delivers AI Live Translation Without Hardware

LiveVoice uses the BYOD model, short for Bring Your Own Device. Speakers connect from a laptop or phone. Audio streams through the cloud, gets translated by AI in real time, and lands on every attendee's device in approx 0.2 seconds. The same channel can carry human interpreters when an event needs that level of nuance, or AI voice translation when speed and scale matter more.

Organizers can run dozens of language channels in parallel. A 5,000-person summit in 18 languages no longer requires a warehouse of equipment. It requires a stable internet connection.

What Makes LiveVoice the Top Choice for International Events

Three things, mostly. First, the platform handles the formats event teams actually use, including on-site, remote, hybrid, and fully online. Second, AI generated live captions and automatic translated subtitles can appear on phone screens or projected displays alongside the spoken audio. Third, pricing stays transparent. Organizers book online, pay for what they use, and skip the long procurement cycles that hardware-based interpretation usually demands.

Customers like Levi’s, SIEMENS, Puma, Mercedes, Web Summit have used LiveVoice to reach multilingual audiences without the logistical overhead of legacy systems.

Is AI Live Translation Accurate Enough for High-Stakes Events?

Yes, for most general-session use cases, and it keeps improving. Modern neural translation models, like those benchmarked by the Association for Computational Linguistics, now handle conference-grade speech with strong accuracy across dozens of language pairs. LiveVoice combines this with low-latency streaming so audiences hear translation almost in sync with the speaker.

For legal, medical, or diplomatic content, LiveVoice still recommends human interpreters. The platform supports both modes on the same event, often switching by channel.

LiveVoice in Action at Web Summit, Conferences, and Global Forums

International event teams have used LiveVoice at gatherings ranging from corporate town halls to flagship tech events. The pattern is consistent. A speaker takes the stage. Attendees pick their language on their phone. Translation begins. No receivers handed out at the door. No translator booth wired into the AV rack.

This matters for accessibility too. AI generated live captions on the same platform make sessions usable for hearing-impaired attendees, and audio description channels open the door for visually impaired participants.

What This Means for the Future of Live Translation Software

The live translation software category is consolidating around platforms that can do four things well:

Stream audio reliably to thousands of devices at once, including over mobile networks

Run AI voice translation and human interpretation on the same event without switching tools

Add translated subtitles and live captions for accessibility, in real time

Scale up or down without requiring hardware purchases or long-term contracts

LiveVoice meets all four criteria, which is why event organizers increasingly cite it as the top choice for AI live translation at international events.

The company, founded in Salzburg, now serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Getting Started With LiveVoice

Event teams can create a free account, set up their first event, and test AI live translation in minutes at livevoice.io. For larger productions, the LiveVoice team offers full-service support, custom interpreter setups, and onboarding for AV agencies handling multilingual events at scale.

Press Inquiries

Johannes Wigand

hello [at] livevoice.io

https://livevoice.io/en