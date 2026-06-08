Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Four New Model Homes at Outlook at The Station in Sunnyvale, California

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of four model homes at Outlook at The Station, a new community of luxury condominiums in Sunnyvale, California. The grand opening event will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 306 Tea Tree Terrace No. 3 in Sunnyvale. Home shoppers are invited to tour the beautifully designed Toll Brothers model homes and explore the community’s resort-style amenities.

Outlook at The Station offers a collection of innovative condominium designs featuring 1 to 3 bedrooms, 974 to 1,955+ square feet, and 1 to 2 stories. The homes are thoughtfully designed with open-concept floor plans, stunning architecture, and elegant finishes. Pricing starts from the upper $800,000s.





"We are thrilled to unveil our four new model homes at Outlook at The Station, showcasing the exceptional luxury and modern design that Toll Brothers is known for," said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. "This amenity-rich community offers a unique opportunity for home shoppers to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle in the heart of Silicon Valley."

Homeowners at Outlook at The Station will enjoy exclusive access to an array of resort-style amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, co-work mezzanine, entertainment lounge, dog park, children’s playground, outdoor fireplace, and picnic areas. The community also features dynamic walking paths and open spaces, creating a welcoming and connected environment.





Located in the highly sought-after city of Sunnyvale, Outlook at The Station provides convenient access to major tech employers, Caltrain stations, freeways, and airports. Residents are just minutes from premium shopping, dining, farmers' markets, and recreational opportunities. The community is also served by highly ranked schools, including Ellis Elementary School, Sunnyvale Middle School, and Fremont High School, as well as private school options.

For more information on Outlook at The Station and to schedule an appointment to tour the model homes, call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)