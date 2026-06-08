ASK4SAM by Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. Expands Focus on Delayed Diagnosis Medical Malpractice Cases in Manhattan and Long Island

New York, NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASK4SAM by Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., a New York personal injury law firm representing clients throughout New York City and Long Island, has expanded its focus on delayed diagnosis medical malpractice cases in Manhattan, Long Island, and surrounding New York communities. Delayed diagnosis remains one of the most serious forms of medical malpractice, often resulting in devastating consequences for patients and their families. When healthcare providers fail to identify serious medical conditions in a timely manner, opportunities for early intervention and effective treatment may be lost. The firm continues to represent victims of delayed diagnosis and failure-to-diagnose errors while pursuing accountability for preventable medical negligence that causes significant patient harm.

NYC medical malpractice lawyers at ASK4SAM handle delayed diagnosis cases in Manhattan and Long Island, helping patients seek accountability for preventable medical harm.

Medical professionals are expected to recognize symptoms, order appropriate diagnostic testing, review laboratory results, and respond promptly to signs of serious illness. When a physician, specialist, hospital, emergency room, or healthcare provider fails to meet accepted standards of care, patients may suffer worsening medical conditions, prolonged treatment, permanent disability, or wrongful death. Delayed diagnosis cases frequently involve cancer, stroke, heart attack, infections, neurological disorders, and other serious illnesses where early detection can significantly affect treatment outcomes and survival rates.

Patients and families affected by delayed diagnosis or suspected medical negligence are encouraged to seek prompt legal evaluation. Early legal intervention may help preserve medical records, secure expert reviews, and protect important legal rights under New York law. Individuals seeking information regarding potential delayed diagnosis claims may contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. by calling (718) 204-8000 or visiting https://ask4sam.net to schedule a consultation and learn more about available legal options.

Delayed diagnosis cases often require extensive investigation and collaboration with medical experts across multiple specialties. Attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. work closely with physicians, diagnostic specialists, and healthcare consultants to evaluate treatment timelines, imaging studies, pathology reports, laboratory findings, and physician documentation. This comprehensive review helps determine whether a healthcare provider failed to diagnose a condition that a reasonably competent medical professional would have identified under similar circumstances.

Delayed diagnosis claims frequently center on whether a healthcare provider complied with the accepted standard of care when evaluating symptoms, ordering tests, and interpreting clinical findings. A delay in diagnosis may occur when physicians fail to properly review test results, overlook abnormalities identified through a CT scan, or neglect to order appropriate screening tests despite the presence of warning signs. In some cases, Medical Misdiagnosis and delayed diagnosis overlap, resulting in patients receiving incorrect treatment while an underlying condition continues to progress unchecked. These failures can significantly affect patient outcomes and may form the basis of complex legal claims.

Successful malpractice casesoften require a detailed review of medical charts, physician notes, diagnostic reports, and the use of available diagnostic tools. Attorneys work with medical experts to determine whether healthcare providers acted reasonably under the circumstances and whether earlier intervention could have altered the course of treatment. By examining timelines, documentation, and clinical decision-making processes, potential deviations from accepted medical standards can be identified and analyzed.

As experienced NYC Medical Malpractice Attorneys, the legal team at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. approaches these cases with a comprehensive and evidence-driven strategy. As a respected medical malpractice law firm, the firm collaborates with qualified medical professionals to establish liability, demonstrate causation, and pursue compensation for patients harmed by diagnostic errors. This meticulous approach strengthens claims involving delayed diagnosis, missed diagnoses, and other forms of preventable medical negligence.

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Cancer-related delayed diagnosis claims represent a significant portion of medical malpractice litigation. Delays in identifying breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, and other forms of cancer may result in disease progression, reduced treatment options, and lower survival rates. Similar concerns arise in cases involving delayed diagnosis of stroke, sepsis, heart disease, meningitis, and internal bleeding. When diagnostic errors occur, patients may require more invasive treatment, extensive hospitalization, and long-term medical care that could potentially have been avoided through timely intervention.

Victims of delayed diagnosis frequently experience substantial financial and emotional burdens. Additional surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation treatment, rehabilitation services, prescription medications, and long-term healthcare needs often generate significant medical expenses. Lost income, reduced earning capacity, physical pain, emotional distress, and diminished quality of life can further compound the impact of medical negligence. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. pursues compensation that reflects both economic and non-economic damages associated with delayed diagnosis injuries.

Medical malpractice claims involving diagnostic errors are often vigorously contested by hospitals, healthcare systems, physicians, and their insurance carriers. Establishing liability requires demonstrating that the healthcare provider deviated from accepted standards of medical practice and that the delay directly contributed to the patient's injury or worsened prognosis. The attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. develop detailed legal strategies supported by expert medical testimony, comprehensive records review, and evidence-based analysis to strengthen each claim.

In addition to representing individual victims, delayed diagnosis litigation plays an important role in promoting patient safety and healthcare accountability. Legal action may expose systemic failures involving communication breakdowns, inadequate follow-up procedures, diagnostic testing errors, understaffing, or failures in clinical decision-making. By pursuing accountability, medical malpractice claims can encourage improvements in healthcare practices that benefit future patients throughout New York.

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. serves clients throughout Manhattan, Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and surrounding communities. The firm's attorneys remain committed to helping patients and families navigate the complexities of medical malpractice litigation while pursuing justice against negligent healthcare providers. Through meticulous case preparation, collaboration with respected medical experts, and aggressive legal advocacy, the firm continues to represent individuals harmed by delayed diagnosis and failure-to-diagnose errors.

For additional information regarding delayed diagnosis litigation and medical malpractice representation, contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. at (718) 204-8000 or visit https://ask4sam.net.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a New York personal injury law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence throughout New York City and Long Island. The firm handles complex medical malpractice claims involving delayed diagnosis, failure to diagnose, surgical errors, medication mistakes, hospital negligence, birth injuries, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, and other serious injury matters. Through strategic advocacy and thorough case preparation, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. works to secure justice and fair compensation for injured individuals and their families.

ASK4SAM represents victims of delayed diagnosis in Manhattan and Long Island, providing legal guidance in complex medical malpractice claims across New York.

Press Inquiries

Justin West

jwest [at] ask4sam.net

877-ASK4SAM

https://ask4sam.net/manhattan-personal-injury-attorney/

1850 Amsterdam Ave

New York, NY 10031