Tim Hardaway Sr., Lindsey Hunter & Drew Campanelli Launch Legacy Sports Network

Detroit, MICHIGAN, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit entrepreneur and media executive Drew Campanelli has officially partnered with NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. and 2-Time NBA Champion Lindsey Hunter to launch Legacy Sports Network, a new athlete-driven sports and entertainment network built in Detroit and designed to change the media landscape.

Tim Hardaway, Drew Campanelli and Lindsey Hunter (pictured in order) start Legacy Sports Network in Detroit, MI.

Fueled by the explosive growth of the hit basketball show Crossover, Legacy Sports Network is rapidly emerging as one of the Midwest's fastest-growing independent media brands. The network will feature original sports programming, athlete-led podcasts, live events, entertainment content, music, comedy, and authentic conversations from some of the biggest personalities in sports and culture.

As part of its expansion, Legacy Sports Network has also retained renowned Detroit producer and media personality Brandon "Detroit Kool-Aid" Dent, who will help lead the network's creative direction while serving as both a producer and on-air personality across multiple upcoming projects.

"We're building a true Detroit-based sports and entertainment platform powered by championship experience, authentic voices, and real relationship, Said Campanelli. With Tim, Lindsey, Brandon and the rest of our incredible team we're creating something special that fans can genuinely connect with."

Hardaway believes the network's success will be driven by authenticity.

"People want real conversations and real stories," said Hardaway. "Legacy Sports Network gives us the freedom to create content our way while building something meaningful for the culture."

Hunter says Detroit is the perfect city for a new athlete-led media movement.

"Detroit has unmatched passion, pride, and sports culture," Hunter said. "We're creating a platform where athletes, entertainers, and influential voices can connect directly with the fans."

Several new shows, celebrity partnerships, live events, and entertainment collaborations are already in development as Legacy Sports Network continues its rapid expansion.

With Detroit at its core, Legacy Sports Network aims to become the city's premier destination for sports, entertainment, culture, and personality-driven media.



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Brandon “Detroit Kool-Aid” Dent, Montezz Allen, Tim Hardaway, Lindsey Hunter, Caleb Hunter and Drew Campanelli (pictured in order) after a recording of The Crossover Podcast via Legacy Sports Network in Detroit, MI.

About Legacy Sports Network

Detroit’s Athlete-Driven Sports Network Real conversations from former players, champions, and trusted Detroit media voices who lived the game.

Press Inquiries

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https://legacysportsdetroit.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=nqwARx-UlD4