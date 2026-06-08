RBLX DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Roblox (RBLX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 7, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Roblox To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Roblox between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Roblox Corporation (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX) and reminds investors of the August 7, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Roblox’s organic growth potential; notably, that Roblox would see a significant slowdown in its growth rates as enrollment in the age verification rollout would quickly taper, compounding the resulting slowdown in on-platform communication, resulting in app store rating reductions and a swift reduction in organic growth. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Roblox’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

On April 30, 2026, Roblox announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Management slashed bookings growth guidance down to 8-12% and a corresponding decline to margin expectations. Defendants disclosed the age verification rollout had caused much more significant impacts engagement and organic growth than management had previously suggested and age check adoption had only increased to 51% global daily active users, from 45% at the end of the previous quarter.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Roblox’s revelation. The price of Roblox’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $55.26 per share on April 30, 2026, Roblox’s stock price fell to $45.13 per share on May 1, 2026, a decline of about 18.33% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Roblox’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Verra class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/RBLX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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