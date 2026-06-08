CSX Unveils Commemorative Locomotives Marking America’s 250th Anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today unveiled two commemorative locomotives celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, highlighting the railroad’s enduring role in building the nation’s economy.

“Freight railroads have powered American growth and prosperity for more than two centuries,” said Steve Angel, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “From the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, one of CSX’s predecessors and the nation’s first common carrier, to today’s CSX system, rail remains essential to the U.S. economy. These locomotives celebrate that unique American legacy and the people who made it possible.”

The locomotives—numbered 250 and 2026—were painted at CSX’s Waycross, Georgia, facility. Both are modernized, high-horsepower CM44AH units designed for efficient, reliable mainline service.

Each locomotive features a distinct design. Unit 250 celebrates America’s anniversary year with a bold Stars and Stripes theme, while Unit 2026 features the American bald eagle and the phrase “United We Stand,” emphasizing national strength and unity.

CSX’s presence in the nation’s capital reinforces these themes. The company owns and operates most of the rail infrastructure in Washington, D.C., supporting the daily movement of goods across the region. Its workforce reflects a similar commitment to service, with approximately one in five employees having served in the U.S. military.

The locomotives will soon travel to Washington for a ceremonial run through the capital. After the event, both units will enter regular service across the CSX network.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Austin Staton, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397

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