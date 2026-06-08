Lee Health Board of Directors Selects Ben Spence as Next President and Chief Executive Officer

Fort Myers, Fla, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a nationwide search to identify the next leader of one of Florida's largest health systems, the Lee Health Board of Directors has selected a familiar face to guide the organization into its next chapter.

Ben Spence, Lee Health's Chief Operating Officer, has been named the health system's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2026. The appointment follows an extensive national search conducted in partnership with Heidrick & Struggles. The Lee Health Board of Directors approved the appointment in a meeting on June 4.

Spence will succeed Dr. Larry Antonucci, who announced plans to retire Sept. 30 after nine years as President and CEO. Until Dr. Antonucci's departure, Spence will continue serving as Chief Operating Officer while working closely with executive leadership and the Board to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

For Spence, the appointment represents both a new chapter and the continuation of a career dedicated to serving the Lee Health community. Over the years, he has held progressively senior leadership roles, helping guide the organization's growth, operations, and strategic priorities while working alongside teams across the health system.

“The Board conducted a thoughtful and highly competitive national search that included exceptional candidates from across the country,” said Joseph Catti, chair of the Lee Health Board of Directors. “Throughout the process, Ben distinguished himself through his deep understanding of our mission, proven leadership experience, and clear vision for the future of healthcare in Southwest Florida.”

The extensive national search was led by Heidrick & Struggles and included candidates from across the healthcare industry, seeking to identify the leader best positioned to guide Lee Health through its next phase of growth and transformation. The search committee included representatives from the Board of Directors, physician team, organizational leadership, and stakeholders throughout the process.

Spence joined Lee Health in 1995 and has spent more than three decades helping shape the organization he will now lead. During that time, he served in a series of leadership roles spanning finance, strategy, and operations, including more than a decade as Chief Financial Officer, before being named Chief Operating Officer.

"It is an extraordinary honor to be selected to lead Lee Health," said Spence. "This organization has shaped my career and my understanding of what it means to serve a community through healthcare. I am grateful to the Board for its confidence and to the leaders, physicians, team members, and volunteers who make our mission possible every day. Together, we will continue building on Lee Health's strong foundation while advancing the exceptional care and services our patients and communities depend on."

“Ben is a respected and accomplished leader who understands both our culture and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Antonucci. “I have tremendous confidence in his vision, his leadership, and his commitment to ensuring Lee Health remains the trusted healthcare system our community depends on for generations to come.”

Additional leadership transition details will be shared in the coming months.

About Lee Health

Lee Health has been a cornerstone of health care in Southwest Florida since opening its first hospital in 1916. As a non-profit, integrated health system, Lee Health is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. With a strong commitment to community health and wellness, Lee Health commits to evolving with the growing and changing needs of the region. The system offers comprehensive services through four acute care hospitals, Golisano Children’s Hospital, three skilled nursing locations, outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, and a wide network of primary care and specialty practices. Lee Health supports every step of the health journey, from preventive care to advanced treatment for every member of our community. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

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