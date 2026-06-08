1,000,000 tCO2e Eliminated: Calgary Cleantech Company Hits Major Global Climate Milestone

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started with a single liquid nitrogen tank in the field has transformed routine oil and gas operations. Kathairos’ nitrogen systems have now directly eliminated one million metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent— and counting.

Kathairos Solutions has crossed a major climate milestone: one million metric tonnes of CO₂e eliminated.

To put that in perspective: Kathairos now eliminates more methane in one single day than many companies or technologies celebrate in an entire year— the daily equivalent to over 20,000 trees planted. The solution is currently eliminating ±1,250 tCO₂e per day with 3,000 liquid nitrogen systems deployed across North America. Every tonne is direct, attributable, independently verifiable and calculated at a conservative Global Warming Potential of 28:1.





This milestone reflects the decision of over 70 oil and gas companies to replace methane (a potent greenhouse gas) with nitrogen (a clean, inert gas) to power their facilities. From the Montney to the Permian, these operators – armed with Kathairos’ nitrogen-based technology – have set a new standard for what pneumatic actuation should look like, without compromising operational performance. Nitrogen’s success demonstrates that the simplest solution is usually the best one.

The elegance of the Kathairos system has always been its simplicity — no external power, no moving parts, no disruption to existing operations. Nitrogen simply powers the devices previously actuated by natural gas (methane). That practicality is why it has scaled so successfully across the industry.

Methane is more than 80 times more potent than CO₂ over a 20-year horizon. Pneumatic venting is among the most persistent and widespread sources of it in the oil and gas industry, occurring at hundreds of thousands of facilities across North America. Kathairos’ one million tonnes milestone demonstrates that these devices can be addressed at scale.

The data behind that number matters. Every Kathairos system transmits hourly data to Atlas, the company’s operator-facing platform, giving customers real-time, site-specific visibility into exactly how much methane their sites are eliminating. It’s turned methane elimination from a compliance checkbox into something operators can quantify and be proud of.

Dick Brown, CEO and Founder, started Kathairos in 2020 with a conviction that the oil and gas industry would address pneumatic venting if there was an affordable solution that worked in the field. One million tonnes is a testament to this vision. The company is just getting started—as more sites convert to nitrogen, methane emissions decrease exponentially.

QUOTES

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, it is my pleasure to congratulate Kathairos Solutions Inc. on eliminating the equivalent of one million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere. Kathairos is leading the way with its made-in-Alberta methane elimination technology. It is also helping Alberta with its commitment of achieving a carbon-neutral economy by 2050, while aligning closely with the province’s Methane Reduction Deployment Program. In 2024, Alberta’s government was proud to provide TIER funding through Emissions Reduction Alberta to support Kathairos as it developed this groundbreaking technology. This innovative system has gained strong adoption, and in just a few years, is already helping to transform the future of the oil and gas sector. Congratulations again on reaching this milestone!”

— Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta

“Alberta is proud to support companies like Kathairos that are leading the way in reducing methane emissions through practical, scalable technology. The province’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction system is ensuring industry has the certainty and support needed to invest in solutions that strengthen environmental performance while keeping Alberta competitive. Reaching one million tonnes eliminated is a significant milestone, and I congratulate Kathairos on this achievement.”

— Grant Hunter, Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas

“Reducing methane emissions is a key priority for Alberta. Technologies such as Kathairos’ nitrogen system demonstrate how innovation can help address long-standing challenges with smart, effective solutions. This major milestone reflects the growing momentum behind methane-reduction innovation across Alberta’s energy sector.”

— Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta

“Kathairos’ achievement is a clear example of Canadian cleantech moving from innovation to measurable impact. Reaching one million tonnes of CO₂e eliminated reflects the value of practical, deployable solutions that help industry reduce methane emissions at scale. CRIN is proud to have supported Kathairos as part of our commitment to accelerating technologies that strengthen environmental performance and responsible energy development.”

— Bryan Helfenbaum, Chief Operating Officer, Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN)

“Kathairos’s milestone is a concrete example of what New Mexico’s oil and gas industry is achieving on methane emissions through innovation and operational commitment. Reaching one million metric tons of CO2 equivalent eliminated is an impactful result, and it reflects the kind of practical, scalable solutions that NMOGA members are deploying across the basins. We congratulate Kathairos on this achievement to bring verifiable data and results that balance operational excellence and environmental stewardship. Kathairos’s expertise benefits all New Mexicans.”

— Missi Currier, President & CEO, New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA)

“We congratulate Kathairos Solutions on reaching this impressive and important milestone. Capturing methane – the very product our operators produce and sell – is not just good business practice, but it's great for the environment. Thanks to innovative industry partners and leaders like Kathairos, Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry is able to boast having the lowest methane intensity of any major producing basin in the nation, while simultaneously meeting the energy needs of consumers. We are proud to count Kathairos as a valued member of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, and grateful for the expertise and commitment to stewardship that they have brought to Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry.”

— Jim Welty, President, Marcellus Shale Coalition

“It’s remarkable to think about the impact that thousands of small changes can create over time. Crossing one million tonnes moves well beyond a traditional corporate sustainability metric and into the realm of true infrastructure-scale environmental change.”

— Amanda Hehr, President, Kathairos Solutions

About Kathairos Solutions

Kathairos Solutions Inc. is an oilfield services company committed to eliminating routine methane venting from oil and gas operations. The company’s liquid nitrogen system replaces methane as instrument gas, powering pneumatic controllers across upstream and midstream facilities with zero electricity, zero maintenance, and no capital outlay. Since first commercial deployment in 2022, Kathairos has been deployed at thousands of sites across North America and is trusted by 70+ upstream and midstream operators.

Media Contact

Katrina Garvin

Marketing Manager, Digital

Kathairos Solutions Inc.

kgarvin@kathairos.com

+1 (403) 803-8555

kathairos.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd8d5b31-8c44-4bfb-a1f6-52e47ed5e2d6