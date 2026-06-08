Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2026 in Graphic Packaging Holding Company Lawsuit - GPK

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 4, 2025 through February 2, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

GPK shares lost $3.94, $1.35, and $2.36 per share in successive declines across three corrective disclosures, with the stock ultimately closing at $12.42 on February 3, 2026. The Court has set July 6, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Insider Selling Pattern

While management publicly projected FY 2025 net sales of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion, two senior officers were allegedly unloading millions of dollars in personal stock holdings. The lawsuit asserts that Defendant Doss sold nearly 1.6 million shares and Defendant Scherger sold an additional 65,529 shares during the Class Period, generating combined proceeds of over $7 million and nearly $1.8 million, respectively.

These sales occurred at prices the action claims were artificially inflated by materially misleading statements about the Company's business model strength and operational resilience.

What Management Allegedly Knew

The lawsuit contends that management repeatedly characterized Graphic Packaging's business as "strong and steady" and capable of weathering macroeconomic headwinds, even as the Company was experiencing significant inventory management problems, declining demand, and rising costs. As alleged, management told investors that customer destocking was "largely over" and that inventory levels would "wash through pretty quickly," while the true scope of operational deterioration was being concealed.

Management projected FY 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.53 to $2.78 in February 2025; by December 2025, that range had collapsed to $1.75 to $1.95

The Company blamed revised guidance on a 2% volume decline and $80 million in input cost inflation, factors the action claims were foreseeable

Production curtailments originally planned for 2026 were abruptly accelerated into Q4 2025, costing an additional $15 million in operating impact

Inventory reduction plans required repeated revisions, suggesting management's initial assurances about inventory control were allegedly misleading

The Company's new CEO initiated a "comprehensive review" of organizational structure and operations upon taking over, as alleged, confirming the unsustainability of the prior business model

Combined insider sales of $8.8 million occurred while these problems allegedly remained undisclosed





Sustainability Claims in the Consumer Packaging Sector

Graphic Packaging operates in a sector where customers in food, beverage, and household products depend on reliable supply chain execution. The action claims that management overstated the Company's competitive positioning and ability to match supply with demand. When the truth emerged through three separate corrective disclosures between May 2025 and February 2026, shareholders absorbed repeated losses.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When corporate officers sell significant personal holdings while publicly projecting confidence, the disconnect raises serious questions about what was known internally." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GPK Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the GPK investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GPK stock or securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GPK stock drop? A: Shares suffered cumulative declines exceeding $12 per share throughout the class period with GPK falling from a pre-disclosure price of $25.31 on April 30, 2025 to ultimately close at $12.42 on February 3, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GPK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GPK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.