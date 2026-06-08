LCID Shareholder Alert: Lucid Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: LCID) risk disclosures during the Class Period of February 25, 2026 through April 13, 2026. LCID shareholders lost $1.57 per share in combined declines after concealed supplier failures surfaced. Find out if your losses qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

The lead plaintiff deadline is July 28, 2026. Lucid's 2025 Form 10-K, signed and certified by its officers, contained specific language about supplier oversight that the securities action now challenges as materially misleading given what was already occurring on the factory floor.

What the Company Disclosed

Lucid's annual report, filed February 24, 2026, told investors the Company used a "comprehensive qualification process to assess technical capability, quality, cost, applicable tariffs, footprint, etc." for its thousands of supplier components. The filing further stated Lucid had "established strong relationships with suppliers and partners to deliver the . . . Lucid Gravity[.]" These were not generic forward-looking disclaimers. They were present-tense representations about existing supplier management systems.

What the Securities Action Alleges Was Missing

The complaint challenges these representations as materially incomplete. According to the filing:

An unauthorized supplier change had already compromised second-row seat components for the Gravity SUV before these disclosures were made

Seatbelt anchor welds on 4,476 vehicles did not meet safety standards, triggering a recall

Deliveries were "particularly hit in February," the same month executives certified the 10-K's accuracy

The "comprehensive qualification process" had failed to prevent a supplier substitution that required a production pause to reverse

Item 105 of SEC Regulation S-K required disclosure of material risks making the investment speculative; the supplier breakdown was allegedly such a risk

Item 303 of SEC Regulation S-K required disclosure of known trends or uncertainties likely to unfavorably impact revenue; a 29-day delivery halt was allegedly such an uncertainty





Regulatory Reality

SEC regulations distinguish between hypothetical risks and known problems. Item 105 requires companies to "[c]oncisely explain how each risk affects" the company. Item 303 requires disclosure of "known trends or uncertainties" with a reasonably likely material impact. The complaint contends that a delivery disruption already underway in February 2026 was not hypothetical. It was a present reality that went undisclosed while the Company's filings described supplier oversight in affirmative, reassuring terms.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The action contends Lucid's risk factor language about potential supply chain challenges cannot immunize the Company from liability when a specific, material supplier failure was already affecting operations. Courts have repeatedly held that boilerplate risk warnings about what "could" happen do not satisfy disclosure obligations when the warned-of risk has already materialized. The complaint asserts that Lucid knew an unauthorized change had compromised a critical safety component yet continued to describe its supplier relationships in terms suggesting reliability and stability.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company describes its supplier processes as 'comprehensive' while a supplier failure is actively disrupting deliveries, investors are denied the information they need to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether Lucid's disclosures were adequate or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 28, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LCID Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the LCID lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lucid Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its supplier oversight capabilities, manufacturing discipline, and delivery readiness for the Gravity SUV during the Class Period. When the 29-day delivery disruption and its causes were revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Lucid Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 25, 2026 to April 13, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 3 and April 14, 2026, causing combined stock declines of $1.57 per share.

Q: What do LCID investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LCID shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What court was the LCID class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171