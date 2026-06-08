SRAD Shareholder Alert: July 17, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Sportradar Group AG Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026. Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

SRAD shares fell $3.80 per share (22.6%) on April 22, 2026, after investigative reports exposed what the lawsuit describes as a deliberate strategy to profit from illegal gambling operators worldwide. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 17, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

The securities action alleges Sportradar's leadership was aware the Company was servicing a sprawling network of black-market operators across prohibited jurisdictions including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Russia, and Turkey. Yet publicly, management described a "four-level process" ensuring the Company worked exclusively with licensed operators and portrayed its compliance infrastructure as comparable to "the SEC or the FBI" for the gambling industry.

According to the lawsuit, a Sportradar sales executive at a major gaming convention openly walked undercover investigators through product offerings tailored for illegal markets, bragged that Sportradar "serves everyone," and offered introductions to the Yabo Group, a notorious illegal Chinese operator linked to human trafficking and forced labor in Cambodian service centers.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint and investigative reports paint a picture of a company whose internal reality diverged sharply from its public statements:

Over 270 platforms (more than one-third of Sportradar's claimed 800 clients) were allegedly operating illegally while using Sportradar products

Sales executives allegedly solicited illegal market business at industry conventions, offering to connect investigators with black-market operators

One of the Company's top ten clients, 1xBet, was identified by former employees as "likely the world's largest illegal gambling operator by revenue"

Additional clients included Stake.com (which lost its UK gaming license), 188bet's Crown Sports (a major Chinese operation), and FonBet (tied to sanctioned Russian individuals)

Three regulators in North America and Europe have reportedly commenced reviews of Sportradar following the disclosures

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The action contends that the gap between what management told investors and what was actually occurring within the business was not a matter of oversight. Muddy Waters Research concluded that Sportradar "intentionally combines a 'check-the-box' KYC review with a 'see nothing, know nothing' approach to illegal markets." The filing states this characterization directly contradicts assurances made during earnings calls that a "global compliance team" was conducting "intensive KYC with every operator."

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by July 17, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Lawsuit

Q: When did Sportradar Group AG allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 7, 2024, to April 21, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through investigative reports published on April 22, 2026, by Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SRAD lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Sportradar made materially false or misleading statements regarding its compliance processes, KYC practices, and commitment to working exclusively with licensed operators, while intentionally servicing a network of illegal gambling platforms across prohibited markets.

Q: What do SRAD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SRAD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171