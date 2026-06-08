CVLT Shareholder Alert: July 17, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Commvault Systems, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) during the period from April 29, 2025 through January 26, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

With approximately 44.1 million shares outstanding as of October 27, 2025, CVLT's 31% single-day decline on January 27, 2026 represents substantial aggregate portfolio losses across institutional holders. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 17, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fund managers, pension administrators, and fiduciaries who held CVLT positions during the Class Period should assess whether their portfolios sustained losses traceable to the alleged misrepresentations about Commvault's Annual Recurring Revenue growth trajectory. The action contends that management provided ARR growth guidance for fiscal year 2026 without properly accounting for the impact of sale type composition on reported ARR figures, specifically that SaaS transactions land at Average Selling Prices two to three times lower than term software licenses.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Institutional holders owe fiduciary duties to their beneficiaries that may include evaluating recovery opportunities in securities litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff provides direct oversight of case strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection without additional out-of-pocket cost.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Lead plaintiff appointment gives institutional investors direct influence over litigation strategy and settlement terms

Fiduciaries may have an obligation to evaluate whether pursuing recovery serves the interests of fund beneficiaries

The PSLRA favors institutional investors with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

No upfront fees or costs are required; securities class actions proceed on a contingency basis

Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff

Institutional holders with documented losses across multiple quarters may present the strongest candidacies





Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint chronicles a pattern in which management raised ARR growth projections across two consecutive quarters before the corrective disclosure revealed that the guidance framework allegedly failed to account for product mix dynamics. The resulting repricing affected every institutional portfolio holding CVLT shares purchased at prices the lawsuit asserts were artificially inflated.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Case Summary

The securities action asserts that Commvault's leadership set initial fiscal year 2026 total ARR growth expectations of 16% to 17%, subsequently raised those targets to 18% and then 18% to 19%, while allegedly failing to disclose known variables that would undermine those projections. When third quarter 2026 results showed net new ARR of $39 million against a $45 million target, and management attributed the shortfall to a higher SaaS deal mix that was already a known dynamic, the market removed the artificial inflation from CVLT shares.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation strengthens oversight of the litigation and helps ensure that recoveries reflect the full scope of alleged harm to all shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVLT Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the CVLT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CVLT stock or securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the CVLT lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 17, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171