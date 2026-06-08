ZTS UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Zoetis Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Zoetis shares fell $23.91 per share, a 21.5% single-day decline, after the Company admitted on May 7, 2026, that competition had intensified across its core pet care categories and that declining patient volume and increased price sensitivity were hammering its flagship franchises. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2026.

How Zoetis' Companion Animal Dominance Narrative Allegedly Unraveled

The global animal health market generates tens of billions of dollars annually, and Zoetis positioned itself as the sector's premier growth story. Companion Animal products accounted for roughly 70% of total revenue, and the Company projected its dermatology addressable market alone would reach $2.5 billion by 2028 at an 11% compound annual growth rate. The lawsuit contends this growth narrative masked accelerating erosion that management tracked internally but concealed from public investors.

The Alleged Competitive Concealment

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Zoetis portrayed its key franchises as gaining market share and expanding adoption even as three simultaneous threats undermined that story:

Librela prescription growth weakened sharply after the FDA issued a December 2024 "Dear Veterinarian" letter detailing seizures, paresis, and death or euthanasia outcomes in treated dogs

Simparica Trio lost significant patient share to Elanco's Credelio Quattro, a lower-priced competitor offering broader parasite coverage including tapeworm protection

Apoquel and Cytopoint surrendered substantial dermatology market share to Elanco's Zenrelia, which was marketed as comparable or superior in clinical studies at a lower price point

Veterinarian confidence declined measurably, with prescription intent and satisfaction scores falling from levels management tracked through regular blind studies

The Durability Illusion and Its Cost to Shareholders

The lawsuit asserts that Zoetis leveraged its "market leader" status and "first mover advantage" language to sustain a premium valuation while the competitive moat around each flagship product was narrowing. When the Company finally acknowledged on May 7, 2026 that "share loss is being amplified by a derm market with declining patient volume in the clinic" and that new entrants had "not yet translated into overall market expansion," it contradicted more than a year of reassurance that competitors posed minimal risk to the portfolio.

"This case presents important questions about competitive disclosure obligations in the animal health sector, where veterinarian adoption trends and market share dynamics are among the most closely watched indicators of a company's financial trajectory," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by July 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: What is the ZTS class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) alleging materially false and misleading statements between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Shares fell approximately 21.5% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the ZTS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ZTS stock or securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171