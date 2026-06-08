Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 13, 2026 in Phreesia, Inc. Lawsuit - PHR

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) to contact the firm. Those who purchased Phreesia securities between May 8, 2025, and March 30, 2026, may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $3.03 per share, a decline of approximately 27%, after the Company slashed its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook by as much as $39 million. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 13, 2026.

May 28, 2025 — The "Strong Start" That Set Expectations

Phreesia issued Q1 fiscal 2026 results and maintained revenue guidance of $472 million to $482 million. Management described the fiscal year as "off to a strong start" and stated that visibility into the year was "the same as it was last year at this time," the securities action contends. The Company also updated its Adjusted EBITDA outlook upward, reinforcing investor confidence in operational momentum.

September 4, 2025 — Momentum Reinforced, TAM Expanded

The Company reported Q2 fiscal 2026 results, maintained its revenue outlook, and announced the AccessOne acquisition. Management claimed Network Solutions TAM had expanded by $6 billion and described being "in a similar place we were last year at this time" regarding the selling season. The filing states that these representations further solidified market expectations for continued growth.

December 8, 2025 — The Fiscal 2027 Promise

Phreesia introduced fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $545 million to $559 million, representing 14% to 16% growth. The complaint recounts that management again characterized its visibility as comparable to the prior year, asserting Network Solutions would be "growing the fastest" among business segments. AccessOne was projected to contribute approximately 6.5% of fiscal 2027 revenue.

March 30, 2026 — The $39 Million Reversal

After market close, Phreesia cut fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $510 million to $520 million, a reduction of up to $39 million from the December projection. As detailed in the action, the Company attributed the shortfall to "worsening visibility" and pharmaceutical manufacturers "committing lower spend levels for the second half of fiscal 2027 than we had anticipated."

Chronology of Material Events

May 28, 2025: Fiscal 2026 guidance maintained; management described "strong start" and unchanged visibility

Fiscal 2026 guidance maintained; management described "strong start" and unchanged visibility September 4, 2025: Revenue outlook reiterated; Network Solutions TAM expanded by $6 billion; AccessOne acquisition announced

Revenue outlook reiterated; Network Solutions TAM expanded by $6 billion; AccessOne acquisition announced November 12, 2025: AccessOne acquisition closed

AccessOne acquisition closed December 8, 2025: Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance introduced at $545M to $559M; visibility described as consistent with prior year

Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance introduced at $545M to $559M; visibility described as consistent with prior year March 30, 2026: Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance slashed to $510M to $520M; stock declined 27%



Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The progression of statements in this case raises important questions about when the deterioration in pharmaceutical marketing commitments became apparent internally." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by July 13, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHR Lawsuit

Q: When did Phreesia allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 8, 2025, to March 30, 2026. The alleged misrepresentations were revealed through a corrective disclosure on March 30, 2026, when the Company cut its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance by up to $39 million, causing a 27% stock decline.

Q: How much did PHR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27%, a decline of $3.03 per share, from $11.41 to $8.38, after Phreesia disclosed worsening visibility and reduced pharmaceutical marketing commitments in its Network Solutions segment.

Q: What do PHR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PHR shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171