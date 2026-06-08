Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEWTON, Kan., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share payable August 3, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2026.

Park has paid 41 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular, quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend.

The Company has paid $613.7 million in cash dividends, or $29.975 per share, since the beginning of the Company’s 2005 fiscal year.

Brian E. Shore, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, said, “When this dividend is paid on August 3, 2026, the Company will have paid over $30 per share of cash dividends since the beginning of our 2005 fiscal year, which, in my opinion, is quite incredible for a company which was started in 1954 with about 30,000 bucks in a small garage in Woodside, Queens.”

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com .

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto 486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500



