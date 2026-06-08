Allsteel Introduces the Award-Winning Levra™, a New Standard in Performance Seating Designed for How People Work Today

Chicago, IL., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsteel has introduced Levra™, a new standard in performance seating designed for the way people work today. Developed in collaboration with ITO Design, Levra responds to the changing realities of the workplace with a more intuitive approach to comfort, movement, and adjustment, anchored by a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending structural knit back and advanced weight-activated response. For decades, task seating was built around routines—one person, one desk, one way of working. Today, work is more fluid, with people moving, sitting, and focusing differently throughout the day. Levra responds to that shift with a human-centric design that supports changing postures, varied work styles, and movement. The collection is already grabbing design industry attention, winning the coveted Interior Design magazine HiP Award for Workplace: Task/Conference Seating.

At the center of Levra is LevTech™, the intelligent support system behind its signature weightless comfort. A first-of-its-kind, patent-pending structural knit back, intuitive weight-activated mechanism, and intentionally integrated controls work together in one seamless experience. The result is a chair that feels natural, responsive, and easier to use. Rather than relying on overly complex adjustment points or rigid seating positions, Levra is designed to support the fluidity of how people actually work now.

“Work has changed dramatically over the last two decades, but many of the assumptions behind task seating have stayed the same,” said Jason Heredia, Vice President of Marketing at Allsteel. “With Levra, we wanted to create a chair that feels more natural to use and better supports how people actually work throughout the day.”

Levra’s design is shaped by a series of innovations intended to support how people naturally move. Its suspended back softens the hard visual and physical edges of a traditional frame, while integrated lumbar support provides comfort without restricting motion. Patent-pending 4D⁺ arms offer fluid adjustment, including 180-degree rotation, helping users stay supported across a range of postures and work styles. Every control is intentionally positioned to make adjustments easier and more intuitive while seated, helping the chair feel simpler and more natural to use in everyday work.

ITO Design played a significant role in shaping Levra from the earliest stages of development, helping define both the product’s performance ambition and its refined visual language. Together, Allsteel and the ITO Design team worked through years of iterative prototyping to create a chair that balances technical innovation with a more human, approachable expression. “One of the key goals was to create a chair that accomplishes a great deal through its engineering without appearing overly technical,” said Christopher Schmidt, on behalf of the ITO Design team. “Levra brings together freedom of movement, intuitive support, and a quieter design language in a way that feels immediate and natural for the user.”

Beyond performance, Levra is designed with architectural restraint and material intention. Its curated, monochromatic palette and refined silhouette allow it to integrate more seamlessly into design-forward interiors, giving architects and designers a high-performance seating option that complements the visual rigor of the spaces they create. This design-forward approach is paired with a commitment to more responsible manufacturing, including a zero-waste knitting process, carbon transparency and offset-backed neutrality, and a Red List Approved Declare Label.

The award-winning Levra makes its public debut during Fulton Market Design Days, June 8–10, 2026, at the Allsteel Experience Center, 345 N Morgan St., Chicago. For more information on Levra, visit https://www.allsteeloffice.com/meet-levra .

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About Allsteel

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, Allsteel designs and manufactures workplace furnishings that elevate performance through thoughtful design. Its portfolio spans architectural systems, private office, seating, and collaborative solutions, enabling cohesive environments across the workplace. Through a co-solutioning approach with dealers and design professionals, Allsteel creates adaptable spaces that support focus, foster connection, and align with evolving workplace strategy while supporting each organization’s culture and priorities. Allsteel operates an Experience Center in Chicago, along with showrooms in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Allsteel is part of HNI Corporation, a global family of brands serving commercial and residential markets. For additional information, visit www.allsteeloffice.com or follow Allsteel on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

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