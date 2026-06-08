NFL Legend Solomon Brannan of Super Bowl I to Visit Flagstaff, AZ, Winslow, AZ, and Dutch Joe Ranch, AZ – June 9

WINSLOW, Ariz., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph L. Chiappetta Jr., co-founder of Agro Dev Group and CVO of the Dutch Joe Ranch Project, announced a press event in collaboration with NFL alumni and Dutch Joe Ranch in Winslow, Arizona. The visit to Flagstaff is Tuesday, June 9, in the afternoon, and the Winslow visit is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10th, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., at the Winslow AZ Chamber of Commerce building and probably at some point, “Standing on the Corner.”



The public meeting will introduce a community initiative featuring Solomon Brannan, the last living champion from Super Bowl I, and Bobby Morgan, a veteran sports agent from Atlanta, Georgia.

The program at DJR (Dutch Joe Ranch) will connect therapeutic community development and trauma-informed care efforts for participants in Atlanta, Georgia, and Winslow, Arizona.

The initiative will bring 12 participants at a time to Dutch Joe Ranch in Winslow—six NFL alumni and six at-risk youth from Atlanta—for vocational training, case management, and traumatic brain injury services.

The Winslow event will be held at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Building on Wednesday, June 10th, in the afternoon, and will be open to the public, including middle school and high school football players who want to meet Solomon Brannan, learn about the program, and meet a living legend.

About 369 Agro Community Development Group

At 369 Agro Community Development Group , the mission is to create sustainable and innovative real estate solutions that improve the lives of Special Needs Individuals and Groups. We also focus on Awareness and Support campaigns, such as Movies and Documentaries, that educate and inspire humanity about the realities facing those we serve.

Website: www.AgroDevGroup.com

Contact

Joseph Chiappetta

joe@agrodevgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74e727ae-f2cc-4a82-aa1d-fcf5a1b58aad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ba4f94b-3c72-4a74-8583-1bca57ab8539

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b332db60-b1b4-4aa0-80bf-ad0ae438c313