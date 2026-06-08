Cal-Maine Foods to Participate in D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference

RIDGELAND, Miss., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 2026 D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference, which will be held June 10–12, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sherman Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer; Max Bowman, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The company’s portfolio spans the full egg value ladder—from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced—serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland’s Best®, Land O’Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, Van’s Foods® and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine’s strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Contacts

Investors: ir@cmfoods.com

Media: media@cmfoods.com

Telephone: (601) 948-6813