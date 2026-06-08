Yukon Metals Files Technical Report for the Birch Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report of Activities on The Birch Property, Southwest Yukon, Canada” with an effective date of January 19, 2026 (the “Report”). The Report has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.yukonmetals.com.

The 2025 program marked the first-ever diamond drilling at the Birch Project (“Birch” or the “Property”) and was designed to follow up on a 1.4 km long copper and gold soil anomaly. Results from this inaugural campaign confirmed that the anomaly is associated with a genuine copper-gold mineralized system, including multiple stacked skarn horizons and mineralization over a meaningful 750-meter footprint. With additional high-grade gold-copper-molybdenum surface results identified approximately two kilometers south of the drill area near a large molybdenum soil anomaly, Birch now offers several priority follow-up targets and significant room to expand beyond the initial discovery area.

The Report supports the scientific and technical information previously disclosed by the Company in its news release dated December 8, 2025, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ and on its website, regarding the Birch property, and does not contain any material differences from the information previously released.

About the Birch Project

Birch is a 7,000-hectare copper-gold exploration property located in western Yukon, approximately 65 kilometres northeast of Burwash Landing. The 100%-owned, helicopter-accessed Property represents an emerging copper-gold exploration opportunity within Yukon Metals’ broader Yukon portfolio, with multiple target areas identified across the project. Exploration to date has outlined skarn-style copper-gold mineralization, while geological, geochemical, and geophysical work suggests the potential for additional epithermal and porphyry-style mineralized systems.

Recent exploration at Birch included a 1,685-metre, six-hole HQ diamond drill program completed in 2025. Drilling identified a mineralized footprint 750 metres long and confirmed stacked skarn horizons, including Hole BR25-003, which intersected 47.4 metres grading 0.43 g/t gold from 26.6 metres depth, including 1.0 metre grading 14.35 g/t gold. Hole BR25-001 returned 21.2 meters grading 0.30% copper, from 138.8 meters to 160.0 meters. Prospecting two kilometers south of the drilled area also returned surface rock samples with elevated gold, silver and copper near a large molybdenum soil anomaly.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 19-project portfolio covering more than 62,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold Corp.’s district-scale assets, Yukon Metals provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company’s strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

Qualified Person

The Report referenced in this news release was prepared by Carl Schulze, BSc, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, who is responsible for the scientific and technical information contained in the Report. The technical content of this news release not related to the Report has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by NI 43-101).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

“Jim Coates”

Jim Coates, CEO

Email: jimcoates@yukonmetals.com

For additional information, please contact:

Lindsay Wilson

VP, Investor Relations & Communications

Email: lindsaywilson@yukonmetals.com

Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the metal association and geology of the prospect area at Birch pointing to the prospectivity for a gold-rich copper porphyry system, significant scale having been demonstrated by a soil anomaly over 1.4 km long, the potential for economic grades of copper and gold based on grades taken from surface rock chips and drill core samples, the potential for additional epithermal and porphyry-style mineralized systems based on geological, geophysical and geochemical work, the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, the Company’s ability to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Birch and other properties not being prospective copper-rich or gold-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the required assumptions of geological, geophysical and geochemical work in determining the potential for additional epithermal and porphyry-style mineralized systems; the success of the Company’s planned target expansion beyond the initial discovery area at Birch; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.