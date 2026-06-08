Build People, Deliver Joy: UNIQ Supply Named One of Idaho's Best Places to Work

Rexburg, Idaho , June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNIQ Supply, a Rexburg-based company on a mission to empower America's food and beverage entrepreneurs with custom-branded packaging and disposable goods, has been awarded 3rd place in the 2026 Idaho Best Places to Work competition, having previously claimed 1st place in 2024.

For the seventh consecutive year, UNIQ Supply has placed in Idaho's top 10, a testament to a workplace culture that doesn't just talk about its values, but lives them daily. That culture is anchored in a single mission: Build People, Deliver Joy.











UNIQ Supply

That mission is brought to life every day through five core values: Win Together, Right Thing Every Time, Above & Beyond, Prioritize People, and Suggestions & Solutions. These are the values that shape how the team works, leads, and serves one another.

"At UNIQ Supply, our mission to Build People and Deliver Joy isn't just something we say; it's how we show up for each other every single day," said Abbie Cook, HR Generalist at UNIQ Supply. "Our values push us to win as a team, do the right thing even when it's hard, go above and beyond for the people around us, and always bring solutions to the table. Being recognized as one of Idaho's Best Places to Work for seven years running is a testament to the incredible people who live those values out loud, and we couldn't be more proud of what we've built together."





UNIQ Supply

UNIQ Supply invests in its team through regular performance reviews, one-on-one coaching, leadership development programs, book clubs, and life skills training, all within a workplace culture designed to help people thrive personally and professionally.

That same people-first philosophy extends beyond the office walls. UNIQ Supply actively participates in the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce, sponsors local events, and completes three dedicated community service projects each year, creating meaningful career opportunities and investing in the community it calls home.





UNIQ Supply

As UNIQ Supply looks ahead, its commitment remains unchanged: to keep building extraordinary people who deliver extraordinary experiences for their team, their customers, and their community.

About UNIQ Supply



UNIQ Supply believes great packaging fuels great businesses. The company empowers foodservice businesses across the country with custom-branded supplies, disposable drinkware, and paper food containers designed to leave a lasting impression. Having proudly served over 30,000 restaurants, cafés, dessert shops, food trucks, and catering businesses, UNIQ Supply offers a full range of solutions. Headquartered in Rexburg, Idaho, UNIQ Supply is committed to helping America's food and beverage entrepreneurs stand out, reduce waste, and turn every order into a brand experience. Learn more at uniqsupply.com.

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Media Contact

Abbie Cook

UNIQ Supply

info@uniqsupply.com

366 Dividend Drive, Suite 100 Rexburg, Idaho 83440

https://uniqsupply.com/

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