VRRM INVESTOR ALERT: Verra Mobility Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Verra Mobility Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) common stock between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until August 4, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Verra Mobilty class action lawsuit. Captioned Otucu v. Verra Mobility Corporation, No. 26-cv-03973 (D. Ariz.), the Verra Mobility class action lawsuit charges Verra Mobility and certain of Verra Mobility’s top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Verra Mobility class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-verra-mobility-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-vrrm.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Verra Mobility provides smart mobility technology solutions.

The Verra Mobility class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Verra Mobility’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth of its commercial services segment, assurances of contract renewals with major rent-a-car customers, growth in its rental car tolling business and repeatedly affirmed Verra Mobility’s 2026 full year guidance; (ii) Verra Mobility’s optimistic plan for continued growth in its commercial services business was dependent on its relationship with Avis Budget Group, and in particular obtaining a contract extension with Avis Budget Group; and (iii) Verra Mobility minimized concerns that major rent-a-car customers could replace Verra Mobility with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives, making Verra Mobility’s 2026 full year guidance increasingly unlikely to be met.

On May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility allegedly issued a press release announcing that it had received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group regarding its contract, effective September 2026, and that Verra Mobility’s management lowered its full year 2026 financial outlook as a result. On this news, the price of Verra Mobility stock declined approximately 71%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Verra Mobility common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Verra Mobility class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Verra Mobility class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Verra Mobility class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Verra Mobility class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com