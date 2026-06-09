Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Verra Mobility Corporation

MILWAUKEE, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Verra Mobility may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On May 27, 2026, Verra Mobility reported Avis Budget Group was terminating its contract with Verra Mobility, effective September 2026. The investigation focusses on whether Verra Mobility failed to disclose the status of contract negotiations in a timely fashion.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

