Shareholder Alert: Wisconsin Firm Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Badger Meter, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Badger Meter may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On April 17, 2026, Badger Meter reported first quarter results and provided updated financial outlook for fiscal 2026. The investigation focusses on whether Badger Meter failed to disclose that it was managing revenue recognition from certain customer contracts in light of weakening demand and declining near-term orders.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

