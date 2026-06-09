Lincoln Retirement Services Company LLC Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Lincoln Retirement Services Company LLC (“Lincoln”) data breach. Lincoln reported suspicious activity on or about June 2, 2026.

What Happened

Lincoln recently discovered that certain personal information stored by them was subject to unauthorized access. It was reported to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation on June 2, 2026.

Information Exposed

Lincoln has confirmed that the impacted data may include financial account information and Social Security numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Lincoln may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Lincoln breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Lincoln incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Lincoln Retirement Services Company LLC

Lincoln Retirement Services provides retirement plan management and support for employers and employees.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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