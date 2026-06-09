Hyundai Motor and Kia Join the Open Invention Network 2.0 Community

DURHAM, N.C., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source and the largest active patent cross-license in history, announced today that Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) and Kia Corporation (Kia) have joined in support of OIN 2.0. As leading developers of forward-thinking mobility solutions, Hyundai Motor and Kia — the first major Korean companies to join OIN 2.0 — are reinforcing their commitment to open source as a critical enabler of software-defined vehicles, connected car platforms, cloud services, robotics and other next-generation mobility technologies.

“The pace of open source technology innovation continues to power the global economy. It has spawned new industries and technologies that run the gamut from AI and smartphones to search engines and mobile devices, and everything in between,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We greatly appreciate automotive industry leaders Hyundai Motor and Kia joining OIN 2.0 and supporting patent non-aggression. Their participation signals the strategic value of open source.”

Hyundai Motor and Kia join other global automotive leaders, including Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota, who have joined the OIN 2.0 community.

Hyundai Motor and Kia recognize that Linux and open source technologies are becoming increasingly critical to the development of software-defined vehicles, connected car platforms, cloud services, robotics and other next-generation mobility solutions.

Through participation in OIN 2.0, the companies aim to support open innovation while further strengthening a collaborative framework to mitigate patent risks associated with open source technologies.

With investments from funding members IBM, Google, NEC, Philips, Red Hat, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has assembled the largest active patent cross-license ever created. Its membership now exceeds 4,100 organizations, which collectively account for more than $10 trillion in annual revenues, and who own more than three million patents and applications. Building on this track record of mitigating patent risk in open source at scale, OIN 2.0 takes the next step forward, delivering continuously refreshed patent protection to its community, broadening the range of technologies it covers and reinforcing the model to meet the demands of the years ahead.

About OIN 2.0 and Open Invention Network

Founded in 2005, Open Invention Network is the only organization solely dedicated to mitigating patent risk in open source software. Its patent cross-license community includes over 4,100 members and more than 3 million patents and applications, fostering a global environment of patent non-aggression that empowers open innovation.

Launched in 2026, OIN 2.0 represents the organization’s evolution into a sustainable, shared funding model, enabling OIN to expand patent protection coverage as open source software grows and evolves across new technologies and industries. For more information on OIN 2.0, visit www.openinventionnetwork.com.

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker

Agile Public Relations for Open Invention Network

ed@avidpr.com

(703) 963-5238