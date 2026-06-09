[Latest] Global Generic Drug Market Size/Share Worth USD 926.54 Billion by 2034 at a 6.55% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Generic Drug Market Size, Trends and Insights By Brand (Branded generic drugs, Pure generic drugs), By Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parental, Others), By Therapeutic Application (Cardiovascular system, Oncology , Dermatology, Respiratory system, Central nervous system, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Generic Drug Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 491.35 Billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 519.11 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 926.54 Billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.55% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Generic Drug Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18693

Overview

According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), The Global Generic Drug Market Size was valued at USD 519.11 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 926.54 Billion by the end of 2034 at a CAGR of approximately 6.55% during the forecast period 2025-2034. The demand for generic drugs has increased to a great extent due to the introduction of new modern medicines into the market, which are more efficient and cost-effective.

The existence of several chronic diseases among people all over the world behaves as a major driving force that boosts the demand for generic drugs among people. In addition, the pattern of distribution of medicines by medical practitioners has increased the demand for generic drugs.

Request a Customized Copy of the Generic Drug Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=18693

Wholesale distributors and dealers have enabled the healthcare sector to take advantage of the low cost of medicines to increase the total profit the hospitals and clinics earn. Moreover, since the efficacy of generic drugs is at par with branded medicines, people have opted for generic medicines as the first choice to carry out the treatment economically.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The low cost of generic medicines emerges as a significant driving force for the huge demand and supply of generic drugs in the market. The rapid increase in the number of operative procedures being carried out worldwide increases the need for generic medicines, which prove to be as efficient as branded drugs. In addition, a shortage of disposable income available to the people has also boosted the demand for cheaper medicines, making generic drugs the first choice option.

Restraints

Private medical practitioners prefer branded medicines because they provide a more significant profit margin than generic ones. However, a lack of awareness among the people regarding the similar efficiency that is provided by the use of generic medicine compared to branded drugs has emerged as a major restraining factor for this market. In addition, the lack of generic drug stores in the rural sector hinders the demand and supply chain to a great extent.

(A free sample of the Generic Drug report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2025 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Generic Drug report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Generic Drug Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

Opportunities

The extensive research and development programs carried out by the key market players to introduce advanced medicines into the market under the category of generic drugs have boosted the market size considerably. The increasing competition among the key market players to introduce new medicines with fewer side effects on people’s health has been an excellent opportunity for the newly emerging industries.

The rapidly increasing cost of living has also boosted the demand for generic drugs, which emerges as an economical option for treatment in front of ordinary people. Therefore, the availability of generic drug stores in the rural sector will appear as a significant opportunity for the growth of the generic drug market.

Challenges

The lack of awareness regarding the facilities available in the healthcare sector has dramatically hindered the market’s growth. In addition, generic drug stores are usually found very rarely in the market due to the enormous competition experienced against branded medicines. This has emerged as a significant challenge to the growth of the generic drug market.

Misconceptions among people regarding the brand name of the medicines lead to a challenging condition for the key market players of the generic drug market. As a result, the profit margin obtained by using generic drugs is considerably lower compared to using branded medicines, which hampers the growth of the market tremendously.

Request a Customized Copy of the Generic Drug Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Generic Drug market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Generic Drug market forward?

What are the Generic Drug Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Generic Drug Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Generic Drug market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Generic Drug Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

Report Highlights

Based on the brand, pure generic drugs experienced tremendous growth in the market due to the massive demand from the people. In addition, the advanced technologies used in the manufacturing process of pure generic drugs have boosted the need for this product.

Based on the route of administration, oral formulations are considered the first choice among the people, making it the leading segment in the market. Moreover, it is the most common route of administration, which also applies to small children. Based on distribution channels, Retail pharmacies have emerged as the largest market for generic drugs due to the huge demand and supply conducted directly with the potential consumers.

On the buses of therapeutic application, the oncology sector has emerged as the largest market for generic medicines for many people with cancer worldwide. Based on geography, the region of North America appears as the leading market.

Request a Customized Copy of the Generic Drug Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Generic Drug Market Size, Trends and Insights By Brand (Branded generic drugs, Pure generic drugs), By Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parental, Others), By Therapeutic Application (Cardiovascular system, Oncology , Dermatology, Respiratory system, Central nervous system, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

Regional Snapshots

The geographical region of North America has emerged as the largest market for the generic drug owing to the significant number of people belonging to the geriatric population who suffer from several chronic diseases that require a very long period for complete treatment, which in turn increases the demand and supply of various medicines which need to be consumed regularly.

The presence of key market players in this region has also emerged as a significant driving force for boosting the market for generic drugs. Advanced facilities provided by the government in the healthcare sector to provide a quality life to the people have encouraged the demand and supply of generic medicines in the market. The European nations have emerged as the next largest generic drug segment due to society’s many diseases. Advancements in the medical sector and healthcare facilities have been made recently and have boosted the demand for generic medicines in the market.

The Asia Pacific region also experiences a huge demand and supply of generic drugs resulting from the existence of several operative procedures that are carried out, along with the presence of chronic diseases among the people. In addition, the lower socioeconomic status of the people also encourages the huge demand and supply of generic drugs in the market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 519.11 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 926.54 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.55% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Prominent Players Alkem Laboratories Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Lupin Limited, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Endo International plc, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mallinckrodt plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Others Key Segment By Brand (Branded generic drugs, Pure generic drugs), By Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parental, Others), By Therapeutic Application (Cardiovascular system, Oncology , Dermatology, Respiratory system, Central nervous system, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies, Others), and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players

Alkem Laboratories Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Cipla Ltd.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Lupin Limited

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Endo International plc

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Mallinckrodt plc

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recent Developments

Envy medical which is a biotechnology company that supplies medical and dermatological aesthetic solutions, was acquired by Allergan in March 2019.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Generic Drug Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Microbial Fermentation in Pharmaceutical Market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market

Pharmaceutical Microbiology QC Testing Market

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Pharma 4.0 Market

Nifedipine Market

Naloxone Market

Pharmacy Management System Market

Topical Antifungals Market

Clinical Informatics Market

Wearable Health Silicone Elastomers Market

Regional Perspectives:

Geographically speaking, North America is thought to be the largest consumer of generic medications. This is due to the fact that many residents of this area suffer from various chronic ailments. Also, as more residents of this region became aware of the healthcare services provided by public and private institutions, generic drug sales and demand grew quickly.

The huge increase in the population of elderly persons has increased the use of outdated medications. Also, the market for generic medications has grown due to the frequency of respiratory and cardiovascular disorders among people.

The high price of name-brand medications has increased the demand for generic medications as well. The Asia-Pacific region has become the generic medicine industry’s second-largest market. The residents in this region are under added stress due to a lack of disposable income, which has significantly increased the demand for generic medications. Due to the enormous need for generic drugs, Europe and South America have made a substantial contribution to the market’s expansion.

Segments covered in this report

By Brand

Branded generic drugs

Pure generic drugs

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Parental

Others

By Therapeutic Application

Cardiovascular system

Oncology

Dermatology

Respiratory system

Central nervous system

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Generic Drug Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Generic Drug Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Generic Drug Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Generic Drug Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and Profit of the Generic Drug Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Generic Drug Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Generic Drug Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Generic Drug Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Generic Drug market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Generic Drug industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Generic Drug Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Generic Drug Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Generic Drug Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

Reasons to Purchase Generic Drug Market Report

The Generic Drug Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Generic Drug The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Generic Drug Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Generic Drug Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Generic Drug market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Generic Drug Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Generic Drug market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Generic Drug market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Generic Drug market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Generic Drug market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Generic Drug industry.

Managers in the Generic Drug sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Generic Drug market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Generic Drug products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Generic Drug Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.briinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Generic Drug Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generic-drug-market/