Notice of Convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Arco Vara AS

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, ITS AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Dear shareholder of Arco Vara AS,

Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of Arco Vara AS (registry number 10261718; registered office at Rotermanni 10, Tallinn) will be held in Tallinn at Kodulahe pavilion (address Lammi 8) on 30 June 2026 at 4:00 pm at the Kodulahe Pavilion in Tallinn (address: Lammi 8).

The agenda of the annual general meeting:

1) Approval of the annual report for 2025



The Supervisory Board proposes to the shareholders:

To approve the annual report of Arco Vara AS for 2025.





2) Distribution of profit and dividend payment



The Management Board, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, proposes to the shareholders:

Cover the net loss for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 in the amount of EUR 479 thousand from retained earnings of previous periods;

Leave the retained earnings from previous periods undistributed and not pay any dividends to shareholders;

Make no allocations to the legal reserve, other reserves required by law or the Articles of Association, and not use profit for any other purpose.





3) Approval of the Management Board’s remuneration principles



The Management Board, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, proposes to the shareholders:

To approve the principles of remuneration of the Management Board of Arco Vara AS as set out in the materials of the general meeting and made available to shareholders.





The materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Arco Vara AS are available on the website of Arco Vara AS at www.arcovara.com and at the office of Arco Vara AS located at Rotermanni 10, Tallinn, on business days from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Questions regarding the agenda items may be submitted by e-mail to info@arcovara.com. Questions and answers will be published on the website of Arco Vara AS. In accordance with the law, shareholders have the right to receive information from the Management Board at the General Meeting regarding the activities of Arco Vara AS. Shareholders whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital of Arco Vara AS may request the inclusion of additional items on the agenda by submitting a corresponding request no later than 15 days before the General Meeting, i.e. by 15 June 2026. They may also submit draft resolutions for each agenda item by making the relevant proposals no later than 3 days before the General Meeting, i.e. by 27 June 2026. Shareholders’ requests and proposals must be submitted by e-mail to info@arcovara.com and will be disclosed in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be determined as of seven days before the General Meeting, i.e. on 23 June 2026, at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD Estonia.

All shareholders wishing to appoint a representative under a power of attorney are requested to notify the Company thereof no later than 26 June 2026 and to submit digitally signed powers of attorney by e-mail to info@arcovara.com. If digital signing is not possible, shareholders are requested to send a scanned copy of the power of attorney by e-mail to info@arcovara.com and the original by post to Rotermanni 10, Tallinn 10111, Estonia. Registration of shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting in person will commence on 30 June 2026 at 3:30 p.m. For registration, shareholders are requested to bring an identity document. Representatives of shareholders must also present a written power of attorney or other documents evidencing their right of representation.

The notice convening the general meeting will be published in the newspaper Postimees on 09.06.2026.

Sincerely,

The Management Board of Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

info@arcovara.com