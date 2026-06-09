Technip Energies, Airbus, Safran and Tereos join forces to develop a Sustainable Aviation Fuel production project in France

Rebound: a joint venture to develop a production capacity of 160,000 tons of Alcohol-to-Jet SAF per year at the Port of Dunkirk, strengthening European energy sovereignty and supporting France's industrial leadership in the energy transition.

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE), Airbus, Safran and Tereos entered into an agreement to create Rebound, a joint venture to develop a large-scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production project at the Port of Dunkirk, in Northern France.

The project will use the Alcohol-to-Jet (AtJ) technological pathway to produce approximately 160,000 tons of SAF per year, making it one of the largest facilities of its kind in Europe and contributing to European energy sovereignty.

With this agreement, the partners commit to fund the project's development phase, including engineering studies and other activities required to consider a Final Investment Decision (FID).

SAF is widely recognised as the primary lever to decarbonise aviation. Under the European Union’s Refuel EU Aviation regulation, SAF blending mandates will rise progressively reaching 6% by 2030 and 70% by 2050, driving an eightfold increase in demand between 2030 and 2050. Among the available production pathways, Alcohol-to-Jet is emerging as a scalable and cost-competitive option which converts advanced ethanol, produced from agricultural and forestry residues into drop-in aviation fuel that can be blended with conventional jet fuel and used in existing engines and aircraft.

In this project development phase, Technip Energies will act as the project’s lead developer and engineering service provider, bringing its expertise in technology scaling and complex project execution. Airbus and Safran, world-class leaders in global aerospace, join as industrial partners, offtake facilitators and potential SAF offtakers. As a European leader in ethanol production, Tereos, a French agricultural cooperative intends to supply and source the advanced ethanol required for the project. Together, the four partners cover the value chain from feedstock supply to aviation end-use, under a single European-led initiative.

A key milestone was already reached: the Port of Dunkirk awarded Technip Energies an industrial site in Northern France, which will offer, upon finalisation of the joint venture, strong logistical advantages to Rebound for feedstock and product transport, as well as a streamlined permitting pathway.

The partners will progress through a disciplined, stage-gated development process. Steps ahead include the selection of the technology licensor, permitting activities, launch of pre-FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) and FEED activities, finalisation of feedstock supply and SAF offtake agreements, and securing the financing for the construction of the asset.

The creation of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to be finalised in the second half of this year.

Benjamin Lechuga, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer of Technip Energies, commented: “Sustainable Aviation Fuel is one of the most critical levers to decarbonise aviation, and the Alcohol-to-Jet pathway offers a credible, scalable route to get there. With Rebound, we are putting into practice our strategy to capture greater value through adjacent business models, originating and developing projects in fast-growing energy transition markets alongside recognised industry leaders such as Airbus, Safran and Tereos. We look forward to advancing this project with the engineering rigor and disciplined execution that define Technip Energies.”

Julie Kitcher, Chief Sustainability Officer and Communications of Airbus, stated: "The Rebound project is a vote of confidence in SAF and in Europe's ability to be a leader in the journey to decarbonise aviation. With renewable energy facing global headwinds, Airbus will work with our partners to open up an abundant new SAF pathway, Alcohol-to-Jet fuel, in France. This project aims to increase the availability of lower-carbon fuels, contribute to reducing aviation emissions and strengthen Europe’s energy supply security, while creating a new job market. I am delighted that Airbus is a partner in the Rebound project, which is a vital step forward for the SAF ecosystem in Europe."

Nathalie Stubler, Chief Sustainability Officer of Safran, commented: “Developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel at scale is essential for decarbonising air transport. This ambitious project brings together leading French and European expertise, supporting the emergence of a competitive SAF industry. By joining forces with our partners, Safran reaffirms its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, fully aligned with our strategy to reduce CO₂ emissions and support the energy transition in aviation. This commitment is reflected in our investments, through Safran Corporate Ventures, in the development of sustainable solutions for the aviation industry of tomorrow.”

Jérôme Bos, Chief Strategy Officer of Tereos, declared: “We are delighted to contribute, through Rebound, to the emergence of the Alcohol-to-Jet industry in France, supporting the decarbonization of the aviation sector. This project is fully aligned with Tereos’ mission to develop low-carbon industrial value chains by creating value from agricultural production. Tereos will bring to the project its expertise and industrial assets dedicated to the production of advanced ethanol. It also provides a strong illustration of the development of a bioeconomy rooted in French and European agricultural production."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus designs and manufactures modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in space systems, defence and security. In helicopters, Airbus provides efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

About Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with more than 110,000 employees and revenue of 31.3 billion euros in 2025, and holds, alone or in partnership, global or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmaps.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Corporate Ventures is Safran’s venture capital subsidiary, dedicated to financing innovative technology startups and SMEs. Since its inception in April 2015, it has helped fund 23 innovative companies in the Group’s various focus areas (Factory 4.0, decarbonization of the aerospace industry, embedded components, new materials, new services).

About Tereos

The Tereos French agricultural cooperative, a union of 10,300 cooperative members, has recognised know-how in the processing of beet, sugarcane, cereals and alfalfa. Through its 38 industrial plants, a presence in 12 countries and the commitment of its 14,300 employees, Tereos Group supports its customers close to their markets with a broad and complementary range of products. Driven by its purpose—Cultivating a shared future for the Earth and People by meeting essential daily needs—the cooperative is one of the 50 most committed companies in terms of emissions linked to forests, land and agriculture.

Contacts

Technip Energies

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 207 585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Airbus

Media Relations

Camila OROZCO

AIRBUS

Tel: +33 6 07 54 22 96

Email: Camila Orozco

Safran

Media relations

Catherine Malek: catherine.malek@safrangroup.com / +33 1 40 60 80 28

Isabelle Javary: isabelle.javary@safrangroup.com / +33 1 40 60 82 20

Paul Wirbel: paul.wirbel@safrangroup.com / + 33 6 88 12 54 70

Tereos

Head of communications

Valérie Gillot

Email : valerie.gillot@tereos.com

Media Relations

CTempo-Saper Vedere

Capucine Barraud-Degouy

Tel: +33 6 64 75 88 44

Email : capucinebarraud@ctempo.fr



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