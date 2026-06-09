Woodstock Launches Woodstock MCP, a No-Code Service Connecting AI Assistants and Brokerage Accounts in Japan's Securities Industry

TOKYO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodstock MCP enables users to connect an AI assistant to a Woodstock account and conduct activities ranging from market research to order placement through conversation, without programming.





Woodstock K.K., the company behind Woodstock, a Japanese investing app for US stocks, today launched Woodstock MCP, a service that connects an AI assistant to a brokerage account without coding. The service uses MCP, the Model Context Protocol, for this purpose without requiring programming.

Previously, linking an AI to a brokerage account for analysis or trading required building APIs and writing code, presenting a technical barrier for many investors. Woodstock MCP is designed to reduce that barrier, as setup and ongoing use do not require code.

By connecting a user's AI assistant to their Woodstock account, the service brings market research, portfolio management, and order placement into a single conversational interface. Woodstock states that the service is intended to lower the barrier to investing through AI-assisted support.

Woodstock MCP Overview

MCP, the Model Context Protocol, is a technical standard for connecting AI assistants to external tools and data, introduced in late 2024.

Woodstock MCP builds on this standard. By linking an AI assistant to a user's Woodstock account, it allows AI-performed analysis, drawing on external data and current news, to function as a personal investing tool. No programming knowledge is required at any stage, and users interact with their chosen AI in everyday language.

Investing Workflow Support

Woodstock MCP is designed to consolidate the investing workflow. Four stages that investors previously handled across separate tools - gathering information, analyzing it, reaching a decision, and placing an order - can be conducted within a single AI chat interface.

Woodstock MCP Features

The service supports the following functions:

Retrieving current figures for share prices, P/E ratios, market capitalization, and related metrics

Retrieving and summarizing financial statements (profit and loss, balance sheet)

Aggregating price changes and historical price movement for US stocks

Conducting analysis across market, technical, and fundamental views

Calculating limit order levels, such as resistance and support lines

Analyzing portfolio risk and preparing rebalancing proposals

Placing buy and sell orders in natural language, including split orders





Account Connection Process

To use Woodstock MCP, a user first applies to open an account in the Woodstock app. Once the account is open, the user connects to Woodstock MCP from their AI assistant and completes authentication.

Configuring MCP does not require code. After connection, the user interacts with the AI in everyday language. Woodstock MCP is available on desktop, mobile, and tablet.





Roadmap

Woodstock plans to develop a knowledge base of AI prompts spanning research, trading, and rebalancing. The company intends to share this material to support investment decision-making across its user base.

Availability

The Woodstock app is available for iOS and Android.

Company Overview

Company: Woodstock K.K.

Woodstock K.K. Representative: Brian Yun

Brian Yun Founded: March 3, 2021

March 3, 2021 Website: woodstock.co

woodstock.co Financial Instruments Intermediary Service Provider: registered with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, Registration No. 965

registered with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, Registration No. 965 Affiliated Financial Instruments Business Operator: AlpacaJapan Co., Ltd.

AlpacaJapan Co., Ltd. AlpacaJapan registration: Financial Instruments Business Operator registered with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, Registration No. 3024

Financial Instruments Business Operator registered with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, Registration No. 3024 Member associations: Japan Securities Dealers Association; Investment Management Association of Japan





Media Contact

Organization: Woodstock K.K.

Contact Person Name: Brian Yun

Website: https://woodstock.co

Email: contact@woodstock.co

Contact Number: +819085181298

Disclaimer

Before trading US stocks or other financial instruments, please read carefully the documents to be delivered prior to concluding a contract and other related materials.

When buying or selling US stocks and similar products, losses may arise as prices change in response to movements in stock markets, interest rates, and exchange rates, and to changes in the business or financial condition of issuers.

The final investment decision rests with each customer and should be made at the customer's own judgment and responsibility.

Use of this service requires opening an account with the affiliated financial instruments business operator.

Use of Woodstock MCP requires agreement to Woodstock's Special Provisions Concerning MCP Agent Trading.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5e9215f-bdbb-4f1d-b1bc-0bc05eb71c49

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