KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 9 JUNE 2026 AT 09.00 (EEST)

Kalmar selects Syncron to strengthen parts planning and advance aftermarket performance

Kalmar has partnered with Syncron to implement its parts planning solution. The agreement was signed in March 2026, and the collaboration will officially begin in October 2026 when Kalmar goes live with Syncron's system. This collaboration supports Kalmar's strategic pillar of Growing Services by improving parts availability, aftermarket performance and increasing dealer network effectiveness globally.

Operating in some of the world’s most demanding logistics environments, Kalmar recognises that equipment uptime and service responsiveness are critical. By replacing a legacy parts planning system with Syncron's flexible, cloud-based approach, Kalmar aims to further strengthen our highly responsive and efficient aftermarket operation. This partnership is part of a broader, long-term strategy to grow the Kalmar Genuine Parts business, including planning, data and execution, with future actions such as advanced aftermarket data enablement and enhanced dealer collaboration in the pipeline.

"Parts availability and service performance are fundamental to how our customers experience our brand, and to how we grow our service business," says Fredrik Fogelklou, VP Parts & Logistics Solutions, Kalmar. "With Syncron, we have a partner that understands the realities of our aftermarket and can help us make better decisions across our network—starting with planning, and building from there".

"Kalmar operates in an environment where there’s little margin for error when it comes to parts availability," adds Josh Weiss, CEO at Syncron. "This partnership starts with building a strong planning foundation, but it’s really about where that leads—giving Kalmar the ability to respond faster, support their customers more effectively, and continuously improve how their aftermarket performs"

Further information for the press:

Fredrik Fogelklou, VP Parts and Logistics Solutions, Kalmar, fredrik.fogelklou@kalmarglobal.com

Jenni Laukkonen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar Services, tel. +358 40 8322 331, jenni.laukkonen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by increasing customer loyalty and optimizing aftermarket profitability. Syncron’s integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) cloud platform puts data at the heart of aftermarket operations to unlock service synergies, significant revenue opportunities, and help companies differentiate themselves with exceptional aftermarket customer experiences. The world’s top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. syncron.com

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