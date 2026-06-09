Norsk Hydro: Save the date – Investor Day to be held in London on November 25, 2026

 | Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Save the date for Hydro’s Investor Day 2026. The event will take place in London on November 25, 2026, from 09:00 to 15:00 GMT, with the opportunity for both in person and virtual attendance. 

The event will consist of presentations held by Hydro’s CEO and CFO on strategic priorities and financial targets, with a Q&A and roundtable sessions. 

Further details and a formal invitation with registration will be distributed later. 


Best regards, 
for Norsk Hydro ASA 

Baard Erik Haugen 
VP Investor Relations 
+47 92497191 
erik.haugen@hydro.com 

Valentina Gandolfi 
Investor Relations Manager 
+47 95882355 
valentina.gandolfi@hydro.com 


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