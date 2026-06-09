Norsk Hydro: Save the date – Investor Day to be held in London on November 25, 2026

Save the date for Hydro’s Investor Day 2026. The event will take place in London on November 25, 2026, from 09:00 to 15:00 GMT, with the opportunity for both in person and virtual attendance.

The event will consist of presentations held by Hydro’s CEO and CFO on strategic priorities and financial targets, with a Q&A and roundtable sessions.

Further details and a formal invitation with registration will be distributed later.





Best regards,

for Norsk Hydro ASA

Baard Erik Haugen

VP Investor Relations

+47 92497191

erik.haugen@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi

Investor Relations Manager

+47 95882355

valentina.gandolfi@hydro.com