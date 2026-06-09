Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 1 to June 5, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from June 1 to June 5, 2026

Puteaux, June 9, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 1 to June 5, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/01/2026FR001243512115,69826.9424AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/01/2026FR001243512180,06826.9341CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/01/2026FR001243512110,80126.9507TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/01/2026FR001243512189,29426.9227XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/02/2026FR001243512116,84926.4161AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/02/2026FR001243512181,23726.4206CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/02/2026FR001243512111,63926.4169TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/02/2026FR001243512191,33926.4211XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/03/2026FR001243512116,93525.9675AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/03/2026FR001243512181,11225.9312CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/03/2026FR001243512111,67225.9240TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/03/2026FR001243512191,06625.9261XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/04/2026FR001243512115,90225.8217AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/04/2026FR001243512173,40725.8329CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/04/2026FR001243512111,38125.8279TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/04/2026FR001243512190,41525.8190XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/05/2026FR001243512115,91525.9194AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/05/2026FR001243512172,86425.9247CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/05/2026FR001243512111,33925.9215TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/05/2026FR001243512190,09325.9264XPAR
 Total979,02626.2097 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 1 to June 5, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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