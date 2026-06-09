Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 1 to June 5, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 1 to June 5, 2026

Puteaux, June 9, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 1 to June 5, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/01/2026 FR0012435121 15,698 26.9424 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/01/2026 FR0012435121 80,068 26.9341 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/01/2026 FR0012435121 10,801 26.9507 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/01/2026 FR0012435121 89,294 26.9227 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2026 FR0012435121 16,849 26.4161 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2026 FR0012435121 81,237 26.4206 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2026 FR0012435121 11,639 26.4169 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2026 FR0012435121 91,339 26.4211 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2026 FR0012435121 16,935 25.9675 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2026 FR0012435121 81,112 25.9312 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2026 FR0012435121 11,672 25.9240 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2026 FR0012435121 91,066 25.9261 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2026 FR0012435121 15,902 25.8217 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2026 FR0012435121 73,407 25.8329 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2026 FR0012435121 11,381 25.8279 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2026 FR0012435121 90,415 25.8190 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2026 FR0012435121 15,915 25.9194 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2026 FR0012435121 72,864 25.9247 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2026 FR0012435121 11,339 25.9215 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2026 FR0012435121 90,093 25.9264 XPAR Total 979,026 26.2097



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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