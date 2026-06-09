Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447

From 1 June to 5 June 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 408,516 own shares at an average price of NOK 350.5696 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 1 June OSE 84,500 345.4410 29,189,764.50 CEUX TQEX 2 June OSE 80,675 346.4873 27,952,862.93 CEUX TQEX 3 June OSE 81,441 355.2969 28,935,734.83 CEUX TQEX 4 June OSE 80,400 352.6725 28,354,869.00 CEUX TQEX 5 June OSE 81,500 353.1296 28,780,062.40 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 408,516 350.5696 143,213,293.66 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 645,760 356.1115 229,962,552.73 CEUX TQEX Total 645,760 356.1115 229,962,552.73 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 1,054,276 353.9641 373,175,846.39 CEUX TQEX Total 1,054,276 353.9641 373,175,846.39





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 66,129,239 own shares, corresponding to 2.59% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 55,853,572 own shares, corresponding to 2.18% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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