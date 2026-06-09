SalMar – Green bond mandate announcement

Tuesday, 9 June 2026 SalMar ASA (“SalMar”), rated BBB/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating, has mandated Arctic Securities, Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie, Nordea and SEB as Joint Lead Managers to explore the potential issuance of new senior unsecured green bonds.

Subject to inter alia market conditions, one or more NOK-denominated fixed and/or floating rate bonds with expected tenor of 3 years, and an expected benchmark size in total, may follow.

For further information, please contact;

Ulrik Steinvik, CFO

Phone: +47 900 84 538

E-mail: ulrik.steinvik@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47 936 30 449

E-mail: hakon.husby@salmar.no