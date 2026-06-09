Kalmar Partners with Syncron to Strengthen Parts Planning and Advance Aftermarket Performance 

STOCKHOLM, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced that Kalmar, a leading provider of material handling equipment and automation, has selected Syncron’s Parts Planning solution as the foundation for a multi-year roadmap to improve aftermarket performance across its global dealer network.

Kalmar operates in some of the world’s most demanding logistics environments, where equipment uptime and service responsiveness are critical. Parts availability plays a central role in that performance, both for customers in the field and for the dealers who support them.

Kalmar seeks to simplify and modernize its aftermarket technology landscape, replacing a legacy planning solution with a more flexible, cloud-based approach. By improving how parts are planned, positioned, and replenished, Kalmar aims to create a more responsive and efficient aftermarket operation.

Building on this foundation, Kalmar has committed to a phased roadmap that will expand into data enablement and dealer inventory management over time.

“Kalmar operates in an environment where there’s little margin for error when it comes to parts availability,” said Josh Weiss, CEO at Syncron. “This partnership starts with building a strong planning foundation, but it’s really about where that leads—giving Kalmar the ability to respond faster, support their dealers more effectively, and continuously improve how their aftermarket performs.”

“Parts availability and service performance are fundamental to how our customers experience our brand, and to how we grow our service business,” said Fredrik Fogelklou, VP Parts & Logistics Solutions, Kalmar. “With Syncron, we have a partner that understands the realities of our aftermarket and can help us make better decisions across our network — starting with planning and building from there.”

Syncron’s solutions are used by leading manufacturers across industrial equipment, automotive, and heavy machinery sectors to improve parts availability, optimize inventory, and drive profitable aftermarket growth.

About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron powers commercial success in the aftermarket with connected solutions — from service supply chain to parts and service pricing and warranty management. Global heavy equipment and automotive brands rely on Syncron to drive revenue, grow margins, and boost customer outcomes across the service lifecycle.

For more, visit syncron.com